EFF removed from Durban girls' school amid racism complaints

Racism allegations boiled over at Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban on Tuesday.

Pupils said they were called derogatory names by senior school staff.

The EFF were removed from the premises by police who were monitoring.

Issues of racism at Grosvenor Girls High School peaked on Tuesday following a tense standoff between the EFF's eThekwini members and authorities.



Pupils at the school alleged they were called "monkeys" and had been consistently discriminated against based on their race by senior school staff.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they would be launching an independent panel on Friday that will have 21 days to investigate and report back.

WATCH: @Ethekwini_EFF members at the Grosvenor Girls High School a short while ago chasing away edu dept officials. The school has been accused of racism with the RCL alleging some students were called monkey's. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Fgx1esUn1w — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) March 1, 2022

School governing body (SGB) chairperson Lungile Mafuleka-Sibiya told News24 that pupils of colour had experienced racism for years.

"If you speak to pupils as far back as 2010, you will hear the same thing."

WATCH: @Ethekwini_EFF members are being removed from the Grosvenor Girls High School. They protested the alleged racism at the school. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/q3bX0xHwCh — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) March 1, 2022

