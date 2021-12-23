EFF, SAHRC welcome SCA ruling preventing City of CT evictions

The SAHRC and the EFF welcomed the ruling by the SCA to dismiss the City of Cape Town's appeal against an interim ruling.

The case stems from the eviction of Bulelani Qolani.

The City said there was no evidence that it seized personal possessions during land protection operations.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the City of Cape Town's appeal against an interim order, which prevents the eviction of people and the demolition of structures without a court order during the national state of disaster.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the EFF have welcomed the ruling, which stems from the eviction of Bulelani Qolani.

Qolani made headlines when he was forcibly removed, naked, from his Khayelitsha home in July 2020.

The SAHRC, Qolani, the Housing Assembly and the EFF launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to prevent the City from evicting people and demolishing structures, whether occupied or unoccupied, during the national state of disaster, without a court order.

The application was for interim relief (Part A), pending a decision on Part B, which primarily deals with the constitutionality of the City's conduct and its Anti-Land Invasion Unit.

READ | SCA dismisses City of Cape Town appeal against interim order preventing evictions during state of disaster

The hearing in Part B was finalised on 5 November. Judgment was reserved.

SAHRC monitor Tauriq Jenkins said that, during the pandemic, there had been numerous instances where the City seemingly chose to deliberately ignore and violate lockdown regulations.

"The decision from our apex court is a victory that upholds the principles of human dignity enshrined in our Constitution, sacrosanct principles which depict the soul of who we are as Africans. Now, more than ever, these must be defended," he said.

Jenkins added that justice continued to prevail in South Africa's courts on this matter.

The City approached the SCA after the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of an application by the SAHRC, which prevents the municipality from clearing illegally built informal homes without a court order.

The Western Cape High Court previously handed down the interim order, while it heard the second part of the matter dealing with counter spoliation.

ALSO READ | City of Cape Town to approach ConCourt as unlawful occupations increase

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen said they were happy the SCA had endorsed the court ruling.

He said:

If the DA-run City of Cape Town made an effort to ensure that homelessness is addressed more holistically, it would be wasting less of the taxpayer's money in challenging court rulings.

He said the City should start building inclusive human settlements on pockets of land closer to economic opportunities.

In response to the judgment, the City said it noted the SCA's indication that it would prefer to allow the high court to rule on the main relief sought by the applicants.

"It was important for the City to bring this matter to the SCA due to the concerning obstacles to protecting land arising from the interdict. The City hopes for a speedy outcome in the high court," the City said.

It further noted that the SCA did, however, dismiss the court's ruling that certain compensation is provided to illegal occupants.

"There is no evidence that the City seized personal possessions during land protection operations, as falsely claimed," the City said.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.