53m ago

add bookmark

EFF, SAHRC welcome SCA ruling preventing City of CT evictions

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bulelani Qolani, whose eviction set off a challenge to the City of Cape Town's evictions processes.
Bulelani Qolani, whose eviction set off a challenge to the City of Cape Town's evictions processes.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • The SAHRC and the EFF welcomed the ruling by the SCA to dismiss the City of Cape Town's appeal against an interim ruling. 
  • The case stems from the eviction of Bulelani Qolani. 
  • The City said there was no evidence that it seized personal possessions during land protection operations.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the City of Cape Town's appeal against an interim order, which prevents the eviction of people and the demolition of structures without a court order during the national state of disaster. 

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the EFF have welcomed the ruling, which stems from the eviction of Bulelani Qolani. 

Qolani made headlines when he was forcibly removed, naked, from his Khayelitsha home in July 2020.

The SAHRC, Qolani, the Housing Assembly and the EFF launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to prevent the City from evicting people and demolishing structures, whether occupied or unoccupied, during the national state of disaster, without a court order.

The application was for interim relief (Part A), pending a decision on Part B, which primarily deals with the constitutionality of the City's conduct and its Anti-Land Invasion Unit.

READ |  SCA dismisses City of Cape Town appeal against interim order preventing evictions during state of disaster

The hearing in Part B was finalised on 5 November. Judgment was reserved.

SAHRC monitor Tauriq Jenkins said that, during the pandemic, there had been numerous instances where the City seemingly chose to deliberately ignore and violate lockdown regulations.

"The decision from our apex court is a victory that upholds the principles of human dignity enshrined in our Constitution, sacrosanct principles which depict the soul of who we are as Africans. Now, more than ever, these must be defended," he said.

Jenkins added that justice continued to prevail in South Africa's courts on this matter.

The City approached the SCA after the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of an application by the SAHRC, which prevents the municipality from clearing illegally built informal homes without a court order.

The Western Cape High Court previously handed down the interim order, while it heard the second part of the matter dealing with counter spoliation.

ALSO READ | City of Cape Town to approach ConCourt as unlawful occupations increase

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen said they were happy the SCA had endorsed the court ruling.

He said:

If the DA-run City of Cape Town made an effort to ensure that homelessness is addressed more holistically, it would be wasting less of the taxpayer's money in challenging court rulings.

He said the City should start building inclusive human settlements on pockets of land closer to economic opportunities.

In response to the judgment, the City said it noted the SCA's indication that it would prefer to allow the high court to rule on the main relief sought by the applicants.

"It was important for the City to bring this matter to the SCA due to the concerning obstacles to protecting land arising from the interdict. The City hopes for a speedy outcome in the high court," the City said.

It further noted that the SCA did, however, dismiss the court's ruling that certain compensation is provided to illegal occupants. 

"There is no evidence that the City seized personal possessions during land protection operations, as falsely claimed," the City said. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scacape townwestern capecourtslockdownland
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.67
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.72
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,807.59
+0.2%
Silver
22.83
+0.1%
Palladium
1,889.00
-0.1%
Platinum
967.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
75.29
+1.7%
Top 40
65,078
+0.4%
All Share
71,641
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,947
+0.7%
Industrial 25
92,470
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,441
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo