EFF SC vows to 'fight' incitement charges against FMF activist Bonginkosi Khanyile

The EFF Student Command (EFF SC) has vowed to protest outside the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile is appearing on charges of incitement of violence.

The EFF SC said the arrest was "political".

EFF Student Command (EFF SC) members have vowed to protest at the court appearance of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.



Khanyile, 31, was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday for allegedly instigating the recent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 has reliably learnt.

The Hawks did not confirm his identity but released a statement saying they arrested a 31-year-old man in Johannesburg.

READ | KZN premier calls for calm amid shutdown rumours

EFF SC member Philani Nduli confirmed Khanyile was arrested and would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Bonginkosi Khanyile is arrested for calling for the release of President Jacob Zuma. They have charged him with Incitement to commit public violence. He will appear at the Durban Magistrate Court on Monday 23 August 2021. 0631726307. @Khanyile_BG @Duduzane__Zuma @DZumaSambudla @ pic.twitter.com/m9cwSZv6nL — Philani Nduli (@nduli_philani) August 21, 2021

He said Khanyile faced charges of incitement to commit violence after calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.



Nduli added members of the EFF and other political organisations would be gathering at the court on Monday.

"This case is political. [Khanyile] was arrested as a way to silence those who are against the arrest of Jacob Zuma. We're going to fight this - both legally and on the streets."





Days of unrest and looting, mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, followed Zuma's arrest under the banner of the #FreeJacobZuma campaign.

READ | Hawks arrest FMF activist Bonginkosi Khanyile for allegedly fomenting July violence

The former president is currently serving a 15-month jail sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.

Khanyile posted several tweets touting the #FreeJacobZuma campaign.