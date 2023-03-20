EFF shutdown: 87 arrested in 12 hours for public violence, 24 300 tyres confiscated

Eighty-seven people were arrested over 12 hours on Sunday night and Monday morning for public violence.

More than 24 000 tyres have been confiscated.

The bulk of those tyres - around 6 000 - were confiscated in the Western Cape.

In a 12-hour period that stretched over Sunday night and Monday morning, police arrested at least 87 people for public violence in connection with the EFF's planned shutdown in various part of South Africa.

According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, 41 of those were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in the North West, and 15 in the Free State. There were also arrests in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

In addition, around 24 300 tyres were confiscated.

"These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality," Mathe said.

The bulk of those tyres – around 6 000 – were seized in the Western Cape, while 4 500 were seized in the Free State, 3 600 in Gauteng and 1 500 in the Eastern Cape.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) and the respective ProvJoints have been monitoring the situation closely to prevent acts of lawlessness and criminality.



News24 PHOTO: Alex Mitchley, News24

Protests broke out in Braamfontein on Sunday night, but stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd.



Protest action also took place in parts of Cape Town during the early hours of Monday morning.

A group gathered on Borcherds Quarry Road, but police pushed the protesters back to Nyanga.

A group of around 100 people was dispersed when police fired gas canisters, City of Cape Town Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said.

Shortly before 00:00, a group of protesters gathered in Parklands and allegedly attempted to intimidate petrol station staff. Police and private security groups responded, Smith said.

Mathe added: "Law enforcement officers are on high alert and will continue to prevent and combat any acts of criminality, maintain public order, protect the inhabitants of South Africa and their property, as well as uphold and enforce the law.