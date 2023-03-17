27m ago

Share

EFF shutdown: ACSA, SAA will remain open for business and on alert

accreditation
Sheldon Morais
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Travellers queue at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Travellers queue at the OR Tambo International Airport.
PHOTO: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • The EFF will be leading a shutdown protest on Monday.
  • It has called for all operations, including businesses and airports, to come to a halt.
  • The Airports Company South Africa and SAA said they would be operating as normal.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it has "contingency plans in place to mitigate any disruptions" during the EFF's shutdown protest on Monday.

In preparation for the protest, EFF members went to OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng and urged staff and businesses not to operate on Monday.

The party has been criticised for intimidating people into joining the protest and forcing businesses to close through alleged threats.

The EFF has denied issuing any threats of violence.

On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would protest in peace but those who attempted to infringe on the party's constitutional right to protest would "meet their maker". He said EFF members would protest wherever they found themselves.

READ | DA drafts intimidation affidavit for businesses threatened by EFF shutdown

In a statement on Friday, ACSA said it would use the "legislative instruments" in place "to ensure members of the public are safe at the airports, which have designated areas for peaceful protest".

"All nine airports across ACSA's national network will continue to operate as normal, and there is currently no indication that flights or other services will be disrupted by the proposed national shutdown."

The airports operator said its security and operations management team had met with officials from national security agencies.

"The security cluster, comprising all national security agencies, and the ACSA Security and Operations Management team have met, and all contingency plans are in place to ensure continued operations at all airports. All agencies are on high alert, and patrols will be in place to protect the national key points."


ACSA said all flights remained unchanged.

ALSO READ | EFF shutdown: South Africans 'will be protected' - defence minister says SANDF 'on standby'

South African Airways (SAA) said while its flight plans remained unchanged, it was closely monitoring the situation "for any potential disruption to our operations". The airline said the safety and well-being of its passengers were of utmost importance.

It added that it was allowing passengers due to fly on Monday to change their travel plans if they felt the need to do so.

"To assist our valued passengers, South African Airways has implemented measures to accommodate those who choose to change their travel plans for 20 March 2023. We will allow one (1) free change on SAA-operated flights," SAA said in a statement on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
acsasaaeffgautengjohannesburgpoliticseff shutdown
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
31% - 113 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 36 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
40% - 147 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 67 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.29
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
989.52
+0.9%
Palladium
1,422.80
-1.8%
Gold
1,940.83
+1.1%
Silver
21.95
+1.2%
Brent Crude
74.70
+1.4%
Top 40
67,635
+0.3%
All Share
73,164
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,630
+1.8%
Industrial 25
98,617
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,230
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

4h ago

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo