EFF shutdown: Business as usual for Santaco taxi drivers as cops lay down the law

The South African National Taxi Council will not be taking part in the planned national shutdown next week.

The EFF vowed to shut down the entire country on Monday to protest against load shedding and to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation.

But national police laid down the law.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) refuses to participate in the EFF's planned shutdown on Monday, saying that "the economy is already messed up and we don't want to be adding more fuel to the fire".

The EFF is organising nationwide marches to protest against load shedding on Monday and it is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

But Santaco national spokesperson Bafana Magagula said the economy had already been "knocked down" by the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation rate, fluctuating petrol prices and recent taxi fare increase.

"We are looking at the shutdown as more of an injury to the economy. Firstly, we are not even part of planning that strike, and our drivers are fully aware that we don't condone the shutdown at all," Magagula said.

He said there were more than 250 000 Santaco-affiliated drivers and that all of them agreed that they would not participate in the shutdown.

"The drivers don't want to participate in the shutdown, and we are very happy. Our drivers have been briefed to be cautious and vigilant when driving in various parts of the country, and we are more than certain that our drivers can defend themselves should they come under attack by people taking part in the shutdown," Magagula added.

The EFF has vowed to shut down the entire country, but national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe was having none of it and warned that police would be on high alert.

"There will be no national shutdown. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is aware of a planned protest that will be taking place on Monday, and we are assuring [people] that we have put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of all people living in the country," Mathe said.

Businesses and services will be fully operational and open to the public, police said.

Mathe warned:

Any action in contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly. We are urging members of the public to refrain from [sending] messages that seek to mobilise citizens to join in these planned protests. We will not tolerate any lawlessness and acts of criminality if people are found to be looting, or destructing any private or public property; they will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law.

National, provincial, and municipal road barricades or blockades will not be allowed, according to the police.

"We are urging parents whose schoolchildren will be home to encourage them not to involve themselves in any forms of criminality. A criminal record will hamper their ability to secure employment in future," Mathe added.

"Enforcement of the law will be executed within relevant prescripts to ensure stability in the country."