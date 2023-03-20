1h ago

EFF shutdown: City of Ekurhuleni adopted a 'no-tolerance policy', says mayor

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
  • Law enforcement agencies were on high alert in Ekurhuleni on Monday. 
  • The mayor said minimal damage was detected and 13 people were arrested.
  • Various taxi associations assisted law enforcement by clearing roads and ensuring that it was business as usual.

The mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, says law enforcement agencies have been on high alert to ensure the safety of residents and businesses amid the EFF's national shutdown.

She said 13 people had been arrested in Ekurhuleni by Monday morning, but a final headcount would be available throughout the course of the day.

"Ekurhuleni metro police have been deployed since two days ago. We have been preparing for over a week.

"They are managing the situation very well. So far, we have seen no violence, and we are protecting all the council facilities as well as containing the crowds," Campbell said.

Campbell visited Madiba Drive in Tembisa on Monday afternoon after protesters blocked the road by using burning tyres and rocks.

The spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Kelebogile Thepa, said officers used "minimum force" to disperse the protesters. 

Thepa said no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. 

She said various taxi associations assisted law enforcement by clearing roads and ensuring that it was business as usual.

City of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell in Tembisa
City of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell in Tembisa.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

"Minimal damage has been detected by us. We have taken on the no-tolerance policy and will not have our residents, or any of our infrastructure, put at any risk," she said.

There was a heavy police presence on Madiba Drive,
There was a heavy police presence on Madiba Drive, with several vehicles and three police nyalas monitoring the situation.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

She said the municipality had not received any applications or notices from the EFF for the march.

"Therefore, it is unlawful [because] marches that are not applied for cannot be contained. However, we do abide by the Constitution, where each and every one of us has got a right to voice our opinion."

