19m ago

add bookmark

EFF slams cops, City of Cape Town for not arresting beach protesters

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EFF has slammed the police and City of Cape Town for their handling of a protest on Muizenberg beach on Saturday.
  • The protest saw hundreds of people gathering there to protest lockdown regulations prohibiting beach use.
  • The party says officers did not arrest the protesters because they were white.

The EFF in the Western Cape has called for the suspension of police and law enforcement officers who "failed" to remove protesters at various beaches around Cape Town.

On Saturday, scores of people descended on Muizenberg beach to stage a protest, under the watch of law enforcement officers. They threatened to continue the peaceful protests until the government lifted the regulation which prohibits people from going to the beach.

Protest leader Clay Wilson told News24 he estimated that between 400 and 500 people had participated in the protest.

However, police estimates place the crowd at around 200 people.

However, the EFF has cried foul, saying police failed in their duty to arrest the protesters for disregarding the adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations.

"On the part of the law enforcement officers and SAPS, this is a clear dereliction of duty for they failed to uphold the rule of law, thus allowed lawlessness to undermine established Covid-19 regulations.

"Based on the previous experiences, it is clear to us that if the majority of these protesters were black they would have been arrested and shot at with stun grenades and water cannons by the police and law enforcement, but because the majority are white, the police did nothing,” the party said in a statement.

People defied police order to not go onto the beac
People defied police order to not go onto the beach at Muizenberg Beach on January 30, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa . As per lockdown regulations it is prohibited to be on the beach.

The EFF slammed the City of Cape Town and police for "standing by" while lockdown regulations were flouted.

"We hold the City of Cape Town responsible for ignoring regulations on beaches and SAPS for standing idly by while the Disaster Management Act and its regulations are being violated. This kind of selective application of law and arrests are responsible for the increased animosity against law enforcers," the statement said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said Public Order Police members were deployed to Muizenberg beach after a group of about 200 people converged there.

"On arrival, the police observed the situation and issued a warning to the group. Considering the number of variables, police monitored the situation for some time from a distance. After careful consideration of the situation at hand, the unit members peacefully removed the crowd from the beach, with no incidents reported," Potelwa said on Saturday.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the police were the "leading agent" during the protest, and that City law enforcement officers had taken directions from them.

In a statement issued on Friday ahead of the protest, the City said it was aware of it and, while in support of the reopening of beaches, was compelled by law to ensure the regulations were adhered to.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscity of cape towneffcape townwestern capemuizenberglockdowncoronavirusbeaches
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3206 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1507 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2979 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.76
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.71)
Gold
1839.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.97
(+0.09)
Platinum
1074.35
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
54.94
(-0.11)
Palladium
2217.73
(+0.60)
All Share
62472.10
(-1.16)
Top 40
57312.45
(-1.33)
Financial 15
11688.80
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
84462.30
(-1.42)
Resource 10
60375.22
(-0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo