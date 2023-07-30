EFF supporter falls to death at party's 10th birthday celebration rally

An EFF supporter died after falling from level five to two at the FNB Stadium in Soweto during the party’s 10 th birthday celebration on Saturday.

According to the police, the man was dancing when he fell.

The EFF refused to comment and referred all queries to the police.

An EFF supporter fell to his death during the party’s 10th birthday celebration rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.



According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the man was dancing when he fell.

He said: "Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a man allegedly fell from level five to level two and died at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the evening of Saturday."

Masondo added that police had gathered statements from witnesses who were with the deceased when he died.



Sinawo Tambo, the EFF’s national spokesperson, would not comment.

“Please speak to the South African Police Service for inquiries regarding any incidences,” he said.

News24 reported on Saturday that there about 100 000 EFF supporters turned up at the stadium to celebrate and listen to EFF leader Julius Malema's address.



