EFF supporters allegedly storm education offices in Pretoria, assault official

Ntwaagae Seleka and Cebelihle Mthethwa
accreditation
EFF supporters protested at the education department in Pretoria.
  • A group of parents and EFF supporters allegedly stormed the Department of Basic Education's offices in Pretoria on Monday.
  • The parents were demanding that the department place their children in schools.
  • An education official was admitted to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by the protesters, and her two cellphones taken.

A group of 200 EFF supporters allegedly caused mayhem at the Department of Basic Education offices in Pretoria on Monday afternoon, over the placement of pupils.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said 200 people wearing EFF regalia stormed the department's offices.

"The slogan-chanting group broke down gates and doors," she added, saying they waited for the director-general to address them.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo told News24 parents of unplaced pupils in Atteridgeville approached the party seeking assistance.

"… and as an organisation that value[s] education, we could not allow so many young people to be destitute in the streets and possibly become victim to alcohol and drug abuse," he said.

"The Gauteng education department's incompetence causes this problem on a yearly basis and reveals a self-hating government that has no interest in investing in the future."

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said it met with district officials and the protesters' leaders to table an update on the issue of space at schools in Atteridgeville.

He added an education official was admitted to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by the protesters, and her two cellphones taken.

"The schools in Atteridgeville are over-subscribed, and now they were asking that some of the primary schools should be converted into secondary schools for learning and teaching to take place," Mhlanga said.

The department added furniture would be delivered and teachers deployed to the affected schools on Tuesday.

Mhlanga said department and district officials would be in Atteridgeville to ensure pupils were placed.

The department added it had noted the same issue in other suburbs like Mamelodi, the West Rand and other parts of Gauteng.

It would be assessing the damage allegedly caused by the protesters.

