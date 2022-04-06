EFF switches Van Riebeeck Day to 'Land Day' with picket near billionaire Rupert's farm

EFF supporters marked the apartheid-era Van Riebeeck Day with a "Land Day" picket near billionaire Johann Rupert's Stellenbosch wine farm.

The party says it marks the day Jan van Riebeeck arrived in South Africa in 1652 for white settlement, to the detriment of Africans.

The EFF alleges that Rupert is "hoarding wealth" abroad that should benefit South African communities.

EFF members braved the wet weather in Stellenbosch ahead of a picket to international business magnate Johann Rupert's farm on Wednesday.

Their leader Julius Malema arrived shortly before noon to make the main address.

In public notices ahead of the march, the EFF said the march marks the day Jan van Riebeeck arrived on Cape shores in 1652 when he opened Southern Africa for white settlement.

The party said its members would march to estates owned by Rupert to show its "disdain" for the arrival of the first Europeans 370 years ago.

It expects about 1 500 people to attend the march.

Rupert owns the L'Ormarins wine estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape, as well as the Leopard Creek Golf Estate on the banks of the Crocodile River, bordering the Kruger National Park, near Malelane in the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Business Insider recently reported that around R19 billion was lopped off Rupert's interests when Russia invaded Ukraine and global markets were disrupted.

The immediate area of the Stellenbosch leg of the picket was saturated with police to monitor or intervene if necessary.

Supporters of the @EFFSouthAfrica braving the wet weather in Stellenbosch to picket at SA billionaire Johann Rupert's farms. @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/h0P2zvsjnV — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) April 6, 2022

The EFF supporters who had already arrived were waiting for their leader Julius Malema to address them before setting off on a march to Rupert's farm. A marquee was erected with a makeshift stage for Malema to address supporters. Other EFF advertisements said a similar march would be held near Rupert's properties in Mpumalanga.

[In Pictures]: Fighters in Malelane in Mpumalanga ahead the EFF picket at Johann Rupert Farms. It was on this day in 1652, that the problems of South Africa began, when the ancestor of land thieves Jan Van Riebeek arrived in South Africa. Rupert is the biggest beneficiary. pic.twitter.com/fRcWcUWqGS — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 6, 2022

Van Riebeeck was a Dutch East India Company colonial administrator who used the southernmost tip of Africa as a refreshment station for the ships passing through, and oversaw early entrenchment of the colonial rule. The EFF said his arrival in 1652 was the start of the country's problems, particularly concerning land rights.

We are in Stellenbosh, where @EFFSouthAfrica members are expected to picket outside SA billionaire Johann Rupert's farm. @TeamNews24 @News24 pic.twitter.com/B73s1FggYn — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) April 6, 2022

The holiday is no longer formally marked in South Africa, but the EFF dubbed Wednesday's picket "Land Day".

In a televised interview ahead of the picket, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the point of their picket was to show that Rupert was the "biggest benefactor of the colonial impact" and was a reminder of the "annexation and theft of land" dating back to the colonial era.

Tambo said, as a result, Rupert was positioned as a "first citizen" in terms of land ownership and control of the economy. "We want our land back," said Tambo during a Newzroom Afrika interview.

EFF leader Julius Malema will lead a march outside farms owned by billionaire Johann Rupert in Stellenbosch. @Nasiphi_Same speaks to EFF Spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo.Watch: https://t.co/Y4E6vJkuGc#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/xWHOmyAFoR — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) April 6, 2022

The party also demands public disclosure of Rupert's foreign accounts and alleges that he is "hoarding wealth" in other countries by either evading or manipulating tax. A comment from Rupert was not immediately available but will be added when received.

In addition to family wine farms, Rupert chairs the JSE-listed global behemoth Remgro, whose interests range from technology to household brand names and healthcare.

One of Rupert's wine farms, L'Ormarins, describes its history thus: "Between 1688 and 1689, some 150 exiled Huguenots emigrated to the Cape via Holland, among them Jean Roi. Most of them were given grants along the Berg River and one particular valley became their domain, which eventually became known as Franschhoek.

"In 1694, the land known as L'Ormarins was occupied by Roi. Stretching 60 morgen (approx. 51 Ha), he named it after his hometown Lourmarin in French Provence. Roi immediately planted orchards in addition to 4 000 vines on a farm earmarked exclusively for wine and grain production. In 1714, Dutch Cape governor Simon van der Stel officially granted L'Ormarins to Roi.

"Dr Anton Rupert acquired L'Ormarins in 1968 from Pieter Gabriel Maras and Willem Pieter Morkel, restoring the Manor House (built in 1811) and Historic Cellar (built in 1799) in 1984, both declared national monuments. In 1989, L'Ormarins won every major local wine competition under the direction of Dr Anton's son, Anthonij Rupert. Anthonij Rupert died in 2001, leaving his brother Johann to take over L'Ormarins."

