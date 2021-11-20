EFF Thank You Rally: Party leaders come out in support of Julius Malema

The EFF's Thank You Rally was marred by internal displeasure over the party's performance in the municipal elections.

Julius Malema promised to take action with regard to the chairpersons in Tshwane and Johannesburg.



Floyd Shivambu took the opportunity to recant claims of internal discontent over Malema's running of the organisation.

The EFF held a Siyabonga (Thank You) Rally in Tembisa on Saturday, but it was overshadowed by party leaders having to recant claims of internal discontent over how leader Julius Malema is running the organisation.

EFF supporters descended on the Winnie Mandela informal settlement, expecting a jovial mood, but the event was instead dominated by a fierce defence of Malema amid a below par elections showing by the party. In the two previous elections, the EFF had enjoyed significant gains.

Amid allegations that some party structures were unhappy with Malema's conduct, coupled by the surfacing of a letter days ago, purportedly written by Eastern Cape provincial chair Yazini Tetyana, acting Gauteng chairperson Itani Mukhwebo took to the podium to dispute the authenticity of the letter, which suggested that Malema was hurting the party.



The EFF will this afternoon hold its #SiyabongaRally in Tembisa to thanks volunteers who campaigned for the party and and South Africans who voted for it. @News24 @Team24 pic.twitter.com/b9CXyWw5ip — Juniour Khumalo (@JKwritingz) November 20, 2021

Mukhwebo said: "Tetyana is my brother. We started this organisation together, and would not associate himself with any paper [the letter questioning Malema's fitness as leader] that seeks to hate the president of this organisation.



"We are led here [by Malema] and there is no one who will tell us otherwise, through a paper," said Mukhwebo.



Deputy president Floyd Shivambu said: "Comrade president [addressing Malema], I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Central Command Team of the EFF, and also on behalf of all the provincial command teams of all the provinces and the entire leadership of the EFF, to say thank you for leading the EFF with decisiveness.



"Comrade president, you have led us decisively, not just from the front, but you inspired all the ground forces to defend the gains of the EFF. We appreciate the work that you have done thus far."



When he eventually took to the podium to resounding applause, Malema called EFF Ekurhuleni chairperson Nkululeko Dunga to the stage, and showered him with praise for devising the party's outstanding performance in the metro.

Under Dunga, the EFF managed to get 31 seats in the 224-seat municipality, an increase of six seats from the 2016 showing.



Malema then compared Dunga with the party's Tshwane chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu.



The EFF leader said Dunga was doing a commendable job, but the Tshwane chairperson had been taking pictures instead of conducting door-to-door campaigns.



"We have seen some of these leaders, in particular that one from Tshwane, who was busy taking pictures and posting on social media instead of putting in the work. We will deal with these leaders from Tshwane and Johannesburg," said Malema.



Malema also bemoaned EFF ward candidates, who were demanding to know why they were not selected as party representatives.



He said if individuals wanted positions, they shouldn't have joined the EFF because his party was not an employment agency.

He went on to reject media reports that his party had performed poorly, saying the party had grown from around 800 councillors in 2016 to over 1 000 this time around.

"We also managed to secure third place in terms of votes in eThekwini. Who would have ever thought that, one day, the EFF would surpass the IFP in terms of support in that metro," said Malema.



While thanking supporters in Tembisa, the party said the work towards attaining better results in 2024 had already started.

