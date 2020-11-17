EFF vows to 'ensure nothing operates' at Brackenfell protest on Friday

The EFF is planning protest action at Brackenfell High School on Friday.

They have vowed to "ensure nothing operates".

This follows clashes at the school over a private matric party that was reportedly only attended by white pupils.

An application which the school governing body (SGB) lodged to interdict EFF protests was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday because the case was not ready for hearing. It will now be heard on 2 December, News24 previously reported.

"We did say that the terror attacks in Brackenfell will not go unanswered. On Friday, we will descend and ensure that nothing operates," the EFF tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"They have pushed us and they must prepare to be pushed harder."

The protest is scheduled to take place at the school at 10:00.

Last Tuesday, Judge Siraj Desai declined to grant the SGB an urgent interdict after the red berets committed to not disrupt school activities before the full case was heard.

Parents and EFF clash

This, after violence broke out in the streets of the Cape Town northern suburb last Monday between parents and EFF supporters as protesters made their way to the school.

After the school's official matric dance was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the private event was planned by a group of parents. The school was not involved in the hosting or planning of the party, SGB chairperson Guillaume Smit told News24.

However, Smit and the governing body acknowledged the pain the event caused, following accusations of racism and exclusion.

At the protest last week, the EFF demanded that two teachers who attended the party be suspended from the school.

In a letter to the parents, the school announced that it would resume sensitivity and diversity training next year, after the programme was disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Deep regret

The school also said it deeply regretted the pain caused by confrontations over the matric party and subsequent hate speech on social media.

The school reiterated that it could not take responsibility for a private function organised without the school's involvement. They implored parents and people from within and outside the community to let pupils write their final exams without aggression or violence around the school premises.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline told News24 she was aware of the EFF's intentions and was awaiting a response from Education MEC Debbie Schäfer. The response will be added once received.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

