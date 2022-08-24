EFF wants 'police to account' after KZN councillor killed in shootout with cops

An EFF councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead during a police operation on Tuesday.

The party has cried foul, saying that police removed the body from the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police say they recovered 11 firearms following the shootout.

The EFF has cried foul after police raided the home of one of its Empangeni councillors, fatally wounding him during a wild shootout in KwaZulu-Natal.

EFF councillor Nkosingiphile Mthembu, the owner of a security company, was shot dead on Tuesday morning, allegedly during a stand-off with officers from the National Intervention Unit (NIU). The unit had "acted on information about a man in possession of firearms in Empangeni".

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a team from the NIU proceeded to Farewell Road in Empangeni, "where all necessary measures were taken to gain access to the house, but the owner refused entrance into the house".

"Police officers were met by a hail of bullets, and there was a shootout. The homeowner, aged 45, and his security guard, aged 36, died at the scene," said Ngcobo.

During the raid, police seized four rifles – including two AK47s – a shotgun, five pistols, a revolver, and 397 rounds of ammunition.

Ngcobo said charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition were opened at Empangeni police station, while an inquest was also registered.

IPID not on the scene

KwaZulu-Natal EFF leader Vusi Khoza vehemently disputed the police's version of events, saying Mthembu's body was rushed to a mortuary shortly after he was killed.

Khoza told News24 Mthembu owned a security company.

He said it was highly suspicious that Mthembu's body was quickly removed from the scene without giving the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) a chance to investigate.

Khoza said:

After they killed him, they removed his body from his home and took him to a government mortuary. When the family arrived around 09:00, he was already gone.

"The circumstances are very serious, and the police have a lot to answer for. Because he was shot by police, at least IPID should have been called to the scene. That is normally what happens.



"They killed him and quickly removed him to a government mortuary. When the family arrived, they never informed them of anything," he added.

Khoza urged police to "explain what really transpired".

"We don't know what happened, but there is more to this story than what meets the eye. We will also be discussing it as an organisation and see how we can hold the police to account."

The EFF described Mthembu as humble and kind.

"He recently just built three or four houses for members of the community with his own money. He was a very socially responsible person, both as a leader and also as a businessman," Khoza added.



