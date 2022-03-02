56m ago

EFF's assertion of 'judicial capture' after JSC interviews are unfounded, says Lamola

Jan Gerber
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola described the process to appoint a Chief Justice as the most transparent process possible.
  • The EFF asked Lamola if he was not concerned that there hasn't been a Chief Justice for four months.
  • Lamola answered questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola defended the judiciary against the EFF's assertion that it is captured in the aftermath of tumultuous interviews for a Chief Justice by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Lamola answered questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

EFF MP Yoliswa Yako asked Lamola what discussions he had with President Cyril Ramaphosa as a Cabinet representative at the JSC about the appointment of the Chief Justice and whether the discussions entailed the qualities of a suitable candidate for the position of Chief Justice.

Lamola said ministers discussed matters pertaining to their portfolios regularly with Ramaphosa.

READ | Pretoria Society of Advocates wants Dali Mpofu removed from the JSC

"However, there are no details for discussions with the president in relation to the appointment of the Chief Justice because the process for this appointment is clear and is a matter of public record," he said.

"With regard to suitability, President Ramaphosa has publicly explained that the Judicial Services Commission advises the president on the suitability of the candidates.

"This explanation is in line with section 174 (3) of the Constitution which reads: 'The President as head of the national executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice and, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission, appoints the President and Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal'," Lamola said.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

While the question session took place, Yako's "commander in chief", EFF leader Julius Malema, appeared in the dock in the East London Regional Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Malema is one of Parliament's delegates to the JSC, and it was his questioning, together with former EFF chairperson, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, questioning of especially Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo which raised concerns about the process

Yako said the "concerns many have at the attempted judicial capture" in relation to the appointment of the Chief Justice, should concern Lamola.

READ | Jacques Pauw hands over copies of 'classified' files to SSA 'under protest' after Fraser intervenes

"As Minister of Justice, are you not concerned that we haven't had a Chief Justice for more than four months?" Yako asked.

Lamola said the "assertion of judicial capture is unfounded".

He said the process was open to public participation for the first time.

"There cannot be more transparency than that," he said.

"The whole process is out in the open."

He said it was "unscrupulous" and "unfounded" to suggest it was an attempt at judicial capture. 

He said the JSC advised the president. "The current Acting Chief Justice is holding the fort. The judiciary is functioning. There is no crisis," Lamola said.

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi said to avoid "lousy conspiracies", Lamola should outline the process.

"What the current president has done is unprecedented. It is the hallmark of transparency," said Lamola.

He said Ramaphosa shared his constitutional power with all South Africans, and whoever was appointed, would be the outcome of a democratic process including all South Africans. 

