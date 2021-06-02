EFF's Floyd Shivambu pleads not guilty to assaulting photographer outside Parliament

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu pleaded not guilty to the assault of a press photographer on Parliament's precinct.

Netwerk24 photographer Adrian De Kock opened a complaint with police after an altercation on 20 March 2018.

Shivambu's trial started in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The first witness was News24 political reporter, Jason Felix, who filmed the incident.

Felix testified that he worked for the Cape Argus at the time and was with a group of reporters covering DA disciplinary procedures relating to former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille.

De Lille is now in the national Cabinet.

He testified that he was standing opposite the JB Marks Building, which houses the opposition parties at around 10:00.

He observed a black SUV dropping off Shivambu and a man not known to Felix near a sidewalk inside the precinct running along 120 Plein Street.

De Kock moved towards Shivambu and Felix thought it was for the purpose of an interview.

"As he was approaching Mr Shivambu, he lifted his camera which was around his neck.



"It was obvious that he was taking photos. Seconds later, Mr Shivambu and the unknown gentleman that was with him, they almost charged at Mr De Kock."

"And then a scuffle between the three men broke out."

Felix testified that De Kock was then against a wall of 120 Plein Street. He said the unknown man tried to pull De Kock's camera from around his neck.

He said Shivambu grabbed Dr Kock by his shirt and hit De Kock on the bottom of his cheek.

De Kock shouted: "Leave my stuff alone" repeatedly. Shivambu left, and the other man had De Kocks hands just above belly-button height trying to get his camera.

Another man, thought to be precinct security intervened.

Felix said he tweeted the footage he filmed, and tagged other media houses in to the tweet.

Later, he downloaded the footage to his work laptop, and that evening to his personal laptop.

Magistrate Lindiwe Gura took Felix carefully through location markers and estimated distances to get a sense of where everything happened.

Shivambu listened from the first row of benches in the tiny court after being allowed to leave the dock to sit down.



Prosecutor Valencia van der Berg took Felix through the video footage, pausing to take him through what he had filmed.

Felix said his employer at the time did not want him to get involved.

He left the Cape Argus for EWN and told them he might be subpoenaed.

He was approached by police in 2019 to make a statement and to hand over his footage.

The court adjourned for lunch and Felix is expected to be cross-examined later on Wednesday.