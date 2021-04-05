59m ago

Eight arrested after West Coast fast-food outlet robbed

Malibongwe Dayimani
Western Cape police confiscated a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.
  • Eight people were arrested on Sunday night after allegedly robbing a fast-food outlet in Lutzville.
  • Two people were arrested in Lutzville while six others were caught fleeing in their minibus on the N7 near Clanwilliam.
  • Police and provincial traffic officers recovered R30 000 taken during the robbery.

Eight suspected armed robbers were arrested in the Western Cape on Sunday after allegedly robbing a fast-food outlet in Lutzville shortly after 18:00 on Sunday.

Police managed to recover R30 000 stolen from the Lutzville Takeaways shop.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said robbers entered the takeaway shop in Station Road and pretended to be customers.

"After being served, they held up the complainant with firearms and knives and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellular telephone before fleeing the scene. Vigilant SAPS members attached to Lutzville SAPS were in the vicinity and arrested a suspect near the scene and a second suspect in the getaway car," Van Wyk added.

Western Cape transport department spokesperson Jandrè Bakker said traffic officials spotted the fleeing robbers in their getaway vehicle – a minibus taxi – on the N7 at around 23:00.

"The robbers were arrested during a joint operation between police from Lutzville and Clanwilliam as well as provincial traffic services after an alert was issued," Bakker said.

"The vehicle was intercepted approximately 10 kilometres outside Clanwilliam shortly before midnight, all suspects were arrested and cash as well as firearms were seized."

Bakker praised the provincial traffic officers for their swift action in assisting police.

Western Cape police confirmed the other arrests, saying after further investigation Clanwilliam police apprehended six people, aged 35 to 55.

Police seized a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds, a Toyota Quantum, a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash in Clanwilliam.

Van Wyk said the suspects are due to appear in court soon in connection with the armed robbery.

