Eight arrested in Free State for allegedly stealing sheep that they then slaughtered

Free State police have arrested eight suspects after allegedly catching them red-handed while slaughtering suspected stolen sheep.



Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the suspects were arrested last Friday after officers received a call about an alleged theft of sheep in progress at a farm.

They were allegedly found in possession of 48 slaughtered and 40 live sheep.

"The Community Service Centre activated other police officials who managed to trace and find suspects with bloody clothes, which led them to the recovery of 48 slaughtered and 40 live sheep in the field," Mophiring.

"The local farmer confirmed that the 88 sheep were stolen and are indeed his. The police arrested eight suspects and seized five vehicles [three sedans and two bakkies]."

The suspects, aged between 27 and 46, have been charged and are expected to appear in the Reitz Magistrate's Court on charges of stock theft.



