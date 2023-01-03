3m ago

add bookmark

Eight arrested in Free State for allegedly stealing sheep that they then slaughtered

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police have arrested people for allegedly slaughtering stolen sheep. Pictured is an unrelated photo of sheep on a farm.
Police have arrested people for allegedly slaughtering stolen sheep. Pictured is an unrelated photo of sheep on a farm.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Free State police have arrested eight suspects after allegedly catching them red-handed while slaughtering suspected stolen sheep.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the suspects were arrested last Friday after officers received a call about an alleged theft of sheep in progress at a farm.

They were allegedly found in possession of 48 slaughtered and 40 live sheep.

"The Community Service Centre activated other police officials who managed to trace and find suspects with bloody clothes, which led them to the recovery of 48 slaughtered and 40 live sheep in the field," Mophiring. 

"The local farmer confirmed that the 88 sheep were stolen and are indeed his. The police arrested eight suspects and seized five vehicles [three sedans and two bakkies]."

The suspects, aged between 27 and 46, have been charged and are expected to appear in the Reitz Magistrate's Court on charges of stock theft.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
63% - 2837 votes
Rising cost of living
17% - 751 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.03
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,838.28
+0.7%
Silver
24.33
+1.2%
Palladium
1,790.00
-0.4%
Platinum
1,080.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
85.91
0.0%
Top 40
68,053
+1.6%
All Share
74,117
+1.5%
Resource 10
71,244
+0.6%
Industrial 25
92,666
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,630
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

5h ago

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo