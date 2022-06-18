18 Jun

add bookmark

Eight trying to enter SA illegally caught at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
OR Tambo airport.
OR Tambo airport.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
  • Eight illegal foreigners were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for attempting to enter South Africa though a fire hydrant.
  • Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi says because South Africa does not have transit visas, that has made it easy for illegal foreigners to make their way into the country. 
  • The department plans to reinforce transit visas following the incident.

The Department of Home Affairs plans to reinforce transit visas after eight illegal foreigners were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for attempting to enter South Africa though a fire hydrant on Wednesday.

They entered a network of tunnels via a fire hydrant, officials said. 

The four illegal Bangladeshi and four illegal Pakistani nationals allegedly arrived on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

The incident prompted Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to visit the airport.

According to Motsoaledi, because South Africa does not have transit visas, that has made it easy for illegal foreigners to make their way illegally into the country. 

READ | Cape Town woman reunited with family after being missing for three weeks

"This is what they do... and I think they are starting to abuse it," he said.

Motsoaledi said recently, there has been an increase in the number of Bangladeshi and Pakistani citizens who come via Qatar Airways, a route used to go to Lesotho or Eswatini - which is where these illegal foreigners were going.

In this case, OR Tambo is used as a transit point, he said.

Motsoaledi said those who were supposed to move through to the transit lounge to go to the country they were supposed to go to did not do so.

According to Motsoaledi, the foreigners, who were en route to the transit lounge, would then decide to take a detour.

"The police officer who is part of the security at the airport noticed and followed the foreign nationals.

"One of them was holding a phone, which meant they were being directed through the airport because they do not know it, as they are not from here," said Motsoaledi. 

He said the foreigners were found entering the fire hydrants at the airport.

The minister explained these fire hydrants have passages inside the pipes that the illegal foreigners intended to use to exit the airport.

"But they were caught.

"When I got there, I called state security because I wanted them to be interrogated thoroughly because we wanted to know what that operation was all about and we also wanted to know why this type of thing is happening now," said Motsoaledi.

When the foreigners were interrogated by state security, Motsoaledi discovered that in 2018, Home Affairs stopped transit visas meaning it was not required when traveling through South Africa.

"If we had not caught the foreign nationals in time ,they would have continued to go through to Eswatini or even Mozambique," he said.

The minister also noted that the eight illegal foreigners were questioned by the state security for almost eight hours and they now have all the necessary information surrounding this incident.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
or tambo international airportaaron motsaoledigautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8166 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 880 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo