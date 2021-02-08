1h ago

add bookmark

Eight drown as vehicle swept away in Free State river

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seven of the eight people who drowned in Steynsrus in the Free State were children
Seven of the eight people who drowned in Steynsrus in the Free State were children
Photo: Oris Mnisi

Eight people have drowned in Steynsrus in the Free State after a vehicle was swept away in a river.

Seven of those who drowned were children and the eighth victim was a man who went back into the river in an attempt to save them, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"It is alleged that on Sunday… at about 10:52 the police in Steynsrus received a complaint about a white Honda Ballade that was swept away in a river on a farm," Makhele said.

According to information received by the police, the driver of the vehicle, Tshokolo Hlongwane, 26, two men, Mohau Mokoena and Swartbooi Hlongwane, four boys and three girls were in the vehicle.

READ | 8 dead, five missing in devastating Mpumalanga floods

"The two males and the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and escape but the driver went back into the water to try and save the children from drowning and was also swept away by water," Makhele said.

Police were still searching for the body of one of the boys, 7-year-old Karabo Kok.

The children have been identified as Thapelo Tekanya, four, Mojalefa Mosibi, 12, Bokamoso Maphakisa, eight, Ntaoleng Mpeko, 13, Relebohile Mpeko, nine, and Hopolang Monyatsi, six.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteindrownings
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 225 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 240 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 1311 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.84
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1814.38
(-0.15)
Silver
27.02
(-0.66)
Platinum
1137.00
(+0.61)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2336.00
(+0.25)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo