Eight drown as vehicle swept away in Free State river

Eight people have drowned in Steynsrus in the Free State after a vehicle was swept away in a river.

Seven of those who drowned were children and the eighth victim was a man who went back into the river in an attempt to save them, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"It is alleged that on Sunday… at about 10:52 the police in Steynsrus received a complaint about a white Honda Ballade that was swept away in a river on a farm," Makhele said.

According to information received by the police, the driver of the vehicle, Tshokolo Hlongwane, 26, two men, Mohau Mokoena and Swartbooi Hlongwane, four boys and three girls were in the vehicle.

READ | 8 dead, five missing in devastating Mpumalanga floods

"The two males and the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and escape but the driver went back into the water to try and save the children from drowning and was also swept away by water," Makhele said.

Police were still searching for the body of one of the boys, 7-year-old Karabo Kok.

The children have been identified as Thapelo Tekanya, four, Mojalefa Mosibi, 12, Bokamoso Maphakisa, eight, Ntaoleng Mpeko, 13, Relebohile Mpeko, nine, and Hopolang Monyatsi, six.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.