Eight flights affected by hoax bomb scare at OR Tambo - ACSA

Eight flights were affected by an alleged bomb threat at OR Tambo International Airport, which turned out to be a hoax, said the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

ACSA evacuated passengers and staff after receiving a tip-off from an unknown person about an alleged bomb threat at the domestic arrivals hall on Wednesday afternoon.

However, services resumed after police gave the all-clear.

"As a result of this temporary disruption to normal operations, eight domestic flights were affected. ACSA's primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it was imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety," said ACSA.

Bomb scare at O R Tambo International Airport a hoax The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused during the evacuation of passengers from the domestic arrivals terminal on the evening of the 31st of May 2023. — Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) May 31, 2023

The company assured passengers and staff that their safety was paramount.

It added that SAPS would investigate the origin of the alleged threat.



