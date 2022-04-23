Eight men arrested in Joburg over stolen Telkom copper cables worth R1m

Eight male suspects were arrested in Johannesburg for being in possession of stolen copper cables worth R1 million.

JMPD officers received information about a truck transporting the cables.

The cables belong to Telkom and the eight men are currently in custody.

Eight men were arrested on Thursday for being in possession of stolen copper cables estimated to be worth around R1 million.



The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) followed a lead on Thursday about a truck transporting stolen copper cables in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the eight male suspects were approached by officers who then found the stolen copper cables inside the truck.

News24 supplied

"Officers tactically approached and stopped the truck and escort vehicle at Commissioner and Johan Paige streets in Jeppestown. The vehicle was searched and eight male suspects were found in possession of the stolen copper cables, with an estimated value of R1 million," Fihla said

The eight men were taken to Jeppestown Police station and members of Johannesburg City Power confirmed the stolen copper belonged to Telkom.

"Members of City Power were called and they identified the cables as belonging to Telkom, The suspects were placed under arrested for possession of the stolen property and were detained at Jeppe police station," Fihla added.



