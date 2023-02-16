57m ago

Eight men linked to nine Glebelands Hostel murders sentenced

Nkosikhona Duma
Family members of the victims were in the court gallery on Thursday.
Nkosikhona Duma
  • The eight men linked to violent murders in the notorious Glebelands Hostel were sentenced.
  • They were convicted of various crimes, including murder and attempted murder.
  • The presiding judge said the men showed no remorse for their crimes.

The eight men linked to at least nine murders and violence at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, were sentenced in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele were convicted of various crimes, including murder and attempted murder, in October 2022.

Mdweshu, who it was claimed was the leader of the syndicate, is a former detective stationed at the Durban Central Police Station.

The crimes are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2016.

The court heard that Mdweshu would run a protection racket, extorting money from hostel residents.

Testimony was led of a battle for power between two gangs - the Hlophe and Mthembu groups.

Mdweshu was said to be a senior Hlophe member.

The case was before the courts for over four years.

Judgment was handed down in October last year, and lasted almost three days.

"With the exception of one, all the deceased were killed in full view of the public. The accused have shown no remorse," Judge Nkosinathi Chili said during sentencing on Thursday.

The convictions and sentences are as follows:

  • Mdweshu was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder. He was also sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder. However, five years were suspended, unless he commits a similar crime during the same period. The sentences will run concurrently;
  • Mbuthuma was convicted of three counts of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi;
  • Mcobothi was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder. He was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 10 years for attempted murder, of which five years were suspended under the same conditions as Mdweshu. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of Thulani Khathi, William Mthembu and Thokozani Machi;
  • Hlophe was convicted of four counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, half of which was suspended, unless he is convicted of a similar crime during the same period;
  • Ntshangase was convicted of four counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, half of which were suspended, unless convicted of a similar crime during the same period;
  • Mkhize was convicted of two counts of murder. He faces life imprisonment for the murders of Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa;
  • Mthethwa was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He faces 10 years' imprisonment for attempted murder, five years were suspended on condition that he is not convicted of attempted murder during his five years out. However, he was handed life sentences for the murders of Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa. His sentence also included 10 years for the unlawful possession of firearms and 12 months for the illegal possession of ammunition; and
  • Mbhele was convicted of two counts of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders of William Mthembu Thokozani Machi.

Some of the accused indicated an intention to appeal, which the State opposed.

Judge Chili dismissed the application for appeal and told the men he believed there was no prospect for success.


