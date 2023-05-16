Eight men set alight and burnt alive, four others seriously injured as gunmen storm KZN home

Eight people died after they were set alight in a house in Pietermaritzburg.

Seven gunmen, who were looking for the owner of the house, allegedly set them alight.

Four other people were injured.

Eight men were burnt alive when a group of gunmen barged into their home in Taylors Halt, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, ordered them to undress, poured a substance over them, and set them alight.

Four others were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said allegations were that 15 men, aged 25 to 46, were in the house when seven gunmen entered and demanded that they reveal the whereabouts of the owner of the house.

"After realising that the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid substances on them and setting them alight."

Eight men burnt to death and four sustained severe burn wounds. The remaining three were not injured.

"The suspects are unknown at this stage, and the motive of the killing is yet to be established, although drug-related issues could not be ruled out," Netshiunda said.

Anyone who has further information about the incident can contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Last month, 10 family members were shot dead in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg. It is believed that two men entered the family's home and killed the seven women and three men.

A special police unit was appointed to investigate the killing.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested.

A second man was injured during a shootout that broke out during the arrest.