Eight people gunned down in Eastern Cape shootings

Eight people were shot and killed in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape in two separate incidents on Thursday.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

The men have not be identified and the circumstances of their deaths are under investigation.

Eight people were shot dead and two others injured in two separate shootings in Kwanobuhle, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

Six unidentified men were shot multiple times in the first incident in Mabi Street at around 11:45.

Five succumbed to their injuries, while one was rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men were between 18 and 25 years old.



Some men were inside a Mazda 323, others outside, and others within a distance from the vehicle.



Three men aged 32 to 40 were shot dead in the second shooting, in Zolanqini Street. Two had been in a silver VW Polo, while the third was outside the vehicle.

Naidu said the vehicle was reported stolen in May 2022.



Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene urged residents to work with the police.

"We condemn these horrible murders, and our detectives will be working hard to ensure that these criminals are behind bars as quickly as possible," said Mene.