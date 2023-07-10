Eight VIP cops in Mashatile convoy suspended over highway assault

Eight members of the police's Presidential Protection Services have been suspended.

They were caught on video allegedly assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng at the start of the month.

Sources say police management rejected their version that those assaulted had interfered with the officers' work.

All eight officers from the police's Presidential Protection Services (PPS), who were caught on video allegedly assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, have been suspended, police confirmed.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officers were suspended on Monday "in terms of the SAPS disciplinary regulations" and said police would not discuss the matter further.

The officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail, and the convoy was said to have been escorting Mashatile home.

According to well-placed sources, the officers' version that the men they assaulted interfered with their work was not accepted by police management.

The officers had said that the driver of the car tried to get close to Mashatile's vehicle.

The officers were given their notices of suspension last week.

At the time, Mathe said that the officers would have to explain why they should not be suspended, which would then be considered, and the outcome communicated to them.

A video of the incident shows one man motionless on the tar while heavily-armed assailants kick him. The other can be seen sitting and using his arms to protect his face from the kicks.

The officers then get back into their black BMWs and take off, leaving the men on the ground. One slowly gets up; the other remains motionless, the video shows.

The police's Independent Investigative Directorate previously confirmed they were probing members of the PPS.



