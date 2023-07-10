14m ago

Share

Eight VIP cops in Mashatile convoy suspended over highway assault

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu and Jenna Verster
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Eight members of the police's Presidential Protection Services have been suspended.
  • They were caught on video allegedly assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng at the start of the month.
  • Sources say police management rejected their version that those assaulted had interfered with the officers' work.

All eight officers from the police's Presidential Protection Services (PPS), who were caught on video allegedly assaulting people on the N1 highway in Gauteng, have been suspended, police confirmed.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the officers were suspended on Monday "in terms of the SAPS disciplinary regulations" and said police would not discuss the matter further.

The officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail, and the convoy was said to have been escorting Mashatile home.

According to well-placed sources, the officers' version that the men they assaulted interfered with their work was not accepted by police management.

The officers had said that the driver of the car tried to get close to Mashatile's vehicle.

ALSO READ | Motorists assaulted by VIP police on N1 allegedly prohibited by SANDF from speaking about attack

The officers were given their notices of suspension last week.

At the time, Mathe said that the officers would have to explain why they should not be suspended, which would then be considered, and the outcome communicated to them.

A video of the incident shows one man motionless on the tar while heavily-armed assailants kick him. The other can be seen sitting and using his arms to protect his face from the kicks.

The officers then get back into their black BMWs and take off, leaving the men on the ground. One slowly gets up; the other remains motionless, the video shows.

The police's Independent Investigative Directorate previously confirmed they were probing members of the PPS.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapspaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the so-called blue light brigade should be banned in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are bullies who abuse their power
97% - 401 votes
No, govt officials need priority and protection
3% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

8h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.17
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
20.67
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.55
+1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
927.78
+1.9%
Palladium
1,241.84
+0.6%
Gold
1,925.75
-0.0%
Silver
23.14
+0.2%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,098
-0.6%
All Share
74,346
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,426
-1.0%
Industrial 25
103,338
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,940
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo