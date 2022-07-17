Eighth person arrested in connection with deadly shooting spree in Alexandra

Police have arrested another person in connection with the deadly shooting spree in Alexandra this week.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said those arrested so far were directly and indirectly linked to the murders of six people.

Premier David Makhura said there was a scourge of illegal firearms in the province and country.

An eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting spree in Alexandra, Johannesburg, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said on Sunday.

Mawela was addressing residents of Alexandra during a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele and other top brass.

He said a team of detectives had worked "around the clock" to arrest the eighth suspect.

"Currently, they are directly and indirectly linked to the murders. In total they are eight," he said.

It is alleged that the accused went on a robbing and shooting spree in the area.

Arresting officers found them with stolen cellphones, ammunition and firearms.

The six victims included Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha and taxi driver Simon Malovhela.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Alex FM

The eight accused are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Over the weekend, five people were shot and two injured in separate incidents in Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia.

READ | Lenasia shootings: 4 gunned down around fire, man killed nearby

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said a person had also been shot dead and eight injured, one critically, in a shooting at Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement in Soweto.

He said the latest incidents had brought the number of people killed to 28 - just a few days apart - in areas such as Alexandra, Soweto and Katlehong.

"We are facing a serious problem of illegal firearms, not only in our province, but in the country as a whole. People are killed like flies, and we cannot allow this in our province. We urge all enforcement agencies to assist us in dealing decisively with aggravated crimes in Gauteng.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Our thoughts are with them during this very difficult time."



