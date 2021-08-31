Eighth person arrested in R11.5 million fraud case

A Mpumalanga man was arrested for his alleged role in an R11.5 million fraud case.

He allegedly received about R600 000 into his bank account.

He stands accused alongside seven others in the fraud case.

The money was allegedly stolen from a Mbombela company between 2010 and 2016.

Police apprehended Warren Brett Smith, 48, on Monday. He appeared in the Mbombela Special Commercial Crimes Court on the same day and was granted R10 000 bail.

He faces charges of fraud, theft and money laundering, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

Smith, who was allegedly in a relationship with the main accused in the fraud case Carol Ann Avent, 46, will join seven other co-accused in court.

Avent was employed as a bookkeeper at the Mbombela company when she allegedly created false beneficiaries and transferred company funds into different accounts belonging to her family members.

Smith allegedly received R644 811 in his bank account, which was linked to the lease of a property in KwaZulu-Natal.

Avent, Jaco Meintjies, 45, Lucy Andrea du Preez, 50, John Avent, 53, Piet Albertus Meintjies, 36, Maria Antoinette le Roux, 49, and Kerry Anne Avent, 31, are expected in court on 15 November 2021 for trial. Smith will join them.

Smith's case has been postponed to 1 October 2021 to allow for the appointment of a legal representative.

