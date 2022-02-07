1h ago

add bookmark

Ekurhuleni coalition govt doomed to fail due to lack of compromise - ActionSA

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Herman Mashaba
Herman Mashaba
Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The stability of the multi-party coalition government in Ekurhuleni has come into question.
  • ActionSA, which forms part of the coalition, has raised concern over the low voting margins in the coalition.
  • The party has blamed its coalition partners' lack of compromise and unwillingness to work with the EFF as the reasons for the possible governance crisis.

ActionSA believes the DA-led multi-party coalition’s refusal to work with the EFF will have detrimental effects on the stability of governance in Ekurhuleni. 

It is one of several political parties - along with the DA, ACDP, Freedom Front Plus and Congress of the People - that have formed coalition governments in all three of Gauteng’s main metros. 

The coalition numbers are stable in Johannesburg and Tshwane, but in Ekurhuleni, the margins for governance are shaky. 

The DA has 65 seats, ActionSA 15, Freedom Front Plus 8, ACDP 2, IFP 3, while Cope has a single seat. 

The coalition needs at least 113 seats in Ekurhuleni’s council to meet the 50-plus voting requirements. 

ActionSA leaders said on Monday that, because the council numbers were lower for the coalition in Ekurhuleni, the alliance could not successfully pass its upcoming budget in May. 

Another fear was that the mayor, Tania Campbell, along with her executive, could be vulnerable to a motion of no confidence at any time. 

ActionSA said the solution to this number problem was to work with the EFF. 

Party chairperson Michael Beaumont said governance in Ekurhuleni was nearly impossible without the support of the EFF. 

He said ActionSA had made this clear to its coalition partners, but there remained resistance to the idea of bowing to the EFF’s wishes.  

READ | Malema clarifies EFF's backing of DA candidates

The DA led the charge making its stance known that it was unwilling to negotiate with the EFF following the municipal elections.

The party's leaders, including John Steenhuisen, had cited previous governance spats in governing Johannesburg as a reason why the EFF could not be trusted. 

Herman Mashaba said the DA had requested that he speak to the EFF to determine if they would be willing to have a voting block partnership. 

Mashaba said the EFF proposed bringing its 81 seats from all metros to provide the votes needed. 

According to Mashaba, the EFF’s only request was that the party’s councillors be elected as chairpersons of oversight committees in the metros. 

He said:

The proposal did not involve becoming formal coalition partners, given the widely divergent policy agendas between the concerned parties. Parties in the multi-party coalition declined the proposal without a counter-offer, or even a response.
 

A meeting with coalition partners last week closed the door on engagements with the EFF, Mashaba said. The meeting concluded that the issue of voting would be left to local councillors to negotiate. 

Beaumont said the lack of voting support in Ekurhuleni meant the ANC could make an effort to bring a motion of no confidence forward. 

"The mathematical fact is that the support of the EFF is the only viable option for the Ekurhuleni coalition government to survive what is likely to be an ANC sponsored motion of no confidence within the next month or two," he said. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
herman mashabamichael beaumontgautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 57 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 288 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 224 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 1878 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.50
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.71
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,815.59
+0.4%
Silver
22.87
+1.6%
Palladium
2,239.50
-2.1%
Platinum
1,018.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,199
+0.8%
All Share
75,679
+0.6%
Resource 10
77,019
+1.8%
Industrial 25
93,699
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,492
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo