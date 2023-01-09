Ekurhuleni looks to take action against company and tanker driver in Boksburg blast

The City of Ekurhuleni is seeking legal advice to act on the company that owns the tanker and the driver.

The blast on Christmas Eve killed 38 people.

The City believes it has sufficient evidence against the parties and is exploring its legal options.

The City of Ekurhuleni is looking to act against the trucking company and the driver of the tanker that exploded on Christmas Eve.



The liquid gas tanker explosion in Plantation, Boksburg, has claimed the lives of 38 people.

According to Mayor Tania Campbell, the City believes it has sufficient evidence to act against these parties and is "exploring its legal options".

The mayor met with members of the mayoral committee, the chief of police, various heads of departments and senior officials to get feedback on the status of the investigation.

The City had expected to receive a report on Monday detailing the exact time and sequence of events on the day, but this has been deferred to a later date.

"I am pleased with the progress being made in this regard and expect a final report to come to the mayoral committee this month which will subsequently be presented to council," said Campbell.

She said the City would reveal any action it takes against the company and the driver in due course.





"Once all investigations are concluded, we will show no fear nor favour in holding those responsible to account."

Campbell warned that there were numerous "theories" as to what happened on the day "circulating in the media and doing the rounds on social media" that had not been "factually verified and are tantamount to hearsay".

She said since that day, the City's various departments had worked "tirelessly to ensure that a thorough and meaningful investigation takes place".

"I want to take this opportunity once again to pass on my sincere condolences to everyone who has suffered as a result of this tragedy and offer my thoughts and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones.

"I also want to thank the outpouring of support from civil society, NGOs, faith-based organisations, unions, residents, and other spheres of government.

"Without you, our relief efforts would not have been as impactful as they have been."

Comment from the trucking company will be added once received.




