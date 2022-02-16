Ekurhuleni man guilty of raping two stepsons and forcing them to rape baby sister

An Ekurhuleni man who raped his stepsons and attempted to rape his biological daughter has been found guilty.

The 41-year-old man committed the offences when the mother of the children was at work and they were left in his care.

He also used to ask the boys to take pictures of their sister’s private parts and send them to him.

The man was convicted on Wednesday following his arrest in February last year.

He was found guilty of:



Two counts of using a child for child pornography;

Three counts of creation or production of child pornography;

407 counts of possession of child pornography

Two counts of rape;

Two counts of attempted compelled rape;

Two counts of sexual assault;

Compelled rape;

Compelled sexual assault;

Exposure or display of child pornography to children;

Two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual assault;

Two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual masturbating.





Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the man committed the offences towards his two stepsons and daughter between 2012 and 2021.

At the time of the crimes, she said, the boys were between the ages of 6 and 14, and the daughter was aged between seven months old and eight.

"These offences took place in their home when the mother of the children was at work and the children were left in his care. When at work, he would often ask the minor boys to take pictures of their sister’s private parts and send them to him for his pleasure.

"The man was arrested in February 2021 when one of the children confided in one of the family relatives, and the matter was then reported to the police. The rest of the children then later opened up about their experiences as well," Mahanjana said.

The man was arrested and kept in custody throughout the trial.

Mahanjana said the man, in his plea statement, had admitted to raping the boys a couple of times and compelling them to rape their sister, or perform sexual acts on each other while he watched, or make them watch while he performed sexual acts on one of them.

"The man also pleaded [guilty] to attempting to rape his minor daughter a couple of times but failed."

She said he pleaded guilty to all 426 charges against him.

The case was postponed to 7 April for sentencing proceedings.

