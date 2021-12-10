1h ago

Ekurhuleni man wins R63m Lotto prize

accreditation
Nicole McCain
An Ekurhuleni man claimed a R63 million Lotto prize.
Unsplashed
  • A 38-year-old Ekurhuleni man has won a R63 million Lotto prize.
  • The man bought his ticket over the weekend.
  • He nearly misplaced his winning ticket. 

An Ekurhuleni man has won a R63 million Lotto prize after buying his ticket at the 11th hour last Saturday with a wager of R100, using the quick-pick selection.

There were just hours to go before the Lotto jackpot draw when the 38-year-old, who works at a gas company, got his ticket.

Last month, a 28-year-old woman, from Groblersdal in Limpopo won R50 million in the PowerBall Plus. In the same Lotto draw, a 72-year-old man won R100 million after he spent R7.50 on the winning ticket in the PowerBall draw, which he bought in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | Unemployed Limpopo woman bags R50 million in lotto draw

The latest winner almost misplaced his winning ticket and had to keep it in a cupboard for safety. He has been playing in the national lottery since 2013.

He plans to share the prize money with his wife.

The Alberton couple met seven years ago on an online dating app. They are still trying to process the news that they have become millionaires overnight.

The wife said:

Today is our day. It has finally come and we are unable to express our emotions, because the news of winning is so surreal.

The winner said he was overwhelmed with emotions when he realised he had won.

"After checking the winning Lotto numbers - when the results came up I just couldn't believe it. I phoned my wife immediately, who also just didn't believe that I had won, she just did not buy into my story," he added.

They intend to buy their own home and have since shared the news with some close family and friends.

Free trauma counselling is offered to anyone who wins more than R50 000.

"I have also been given some financial advice and [have been shown an extensive portfolio of investment opportunities which I will consider. In addition, I opted for trauma counselling and the counsellor could see that we are still in awe of the fact that we have won, it still has not sunk in yet, I am grateful to Ithuba for making the financial advisor and trauma counsellor available to us at no cost," he said.

