Ekurhuleni metro cop arrested for allegedly abducting and threatening to kill his girlfriend

Cebelihle Mthethwa
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
  • A 27-year-old EMPD officer has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and threatening to kill her.
  • Armed with a service pistol and three knives, the officer allegedly drove his girlfriend to an open area and threatened to kill her.
  • She was saved after she spotted a nearby police vehicle and raised the alarm.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested a 27-year-old Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer who was on the run after he allegedly abducted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

It's alleged that the officer and his 24-year-old girlfriend had an argument at around 16:50 on Sunday before he assaulted and abducted her.

"During the process, it's alleged that some family members tried to intervene, but failed," IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

He said that the man went to his house to fetch his service pistol, which was when family members tried to stop him.

"In addition to his service pistol, the officer also armed himself with three knives," said Seisa.

He allegedly drove his girlfriend towards an open area near a gravesite and told her that he would kill her.

Seisa said that the girlfriend spotted a marked police van and raised the alarm. The EMPD officer was arrested.

Warrant of arrest issued

Police recovered the firearm and the three knives from the officer's car.

According to IPID, the woman was seriously injured and needed medical attention.

"This morning our investigators went to fetch a case docket and unfortunately, the docket was already referred to court by the local police officer in Eden Park," said Seisa on Tuesday.

When they followed up, they found that the case was not enrolled and that the man had been released.

IPID took over the matter and managed to communicate with the senior public prosecutor, who issued a warrant for the man's arrest.

"The [man] is stationed in Katlehong EMPD offices," added Seisa.

He is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and the state intends to oppose his application for bail.

