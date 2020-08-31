33m ago

add bookmark

Ekurhuleni police visit 102 pubs, only 9 compliant with Covid-19 regulations

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of consumers queuing to buy liquor at Spar Tops in Melville.
A general view of consumers queuing to buy liquor at Spar Tops in Melville.
Gallo Images/Martin de Kock
  • Ekurhuleni police arrested 265 people over the weekend for various crimes, including drunk driving, possession of narcotics and theft. 
  • Police also conducted visits to 102 pubs in the area, of which only nine were compliant with Covid-19 regulations. 
  • The pubs got off with just a "tongue lashing".

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said only a small number of pubs it visited over the weekend actually limited patron numbers, closed on time and abided by other Covid-19 regulations.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, officers from the metro and SAPS visited 102 pubs, of which just nine were compliant with the Disaster Management Act.

The majority had more than 50 patrons at a time and/or did not scan visitors, display control books, make sanitisers available and close their doors before 22:00.

READ | 4 arrested for allegedly assaulting EMPD officers in Daveyton

Mokheseng said they got away with a "strong tongue lash from law enforcers" - for now.

In a weekend operation, officers arrested a total of 265 people and recovered eight stolen vehicles.

Intoxicated

Mokheseng said that, in the east, north and southern regions of the city, "intoxicated male and female motorists, between the ages of 20 and 59, had to be temporarily removed from the roadways".

In the Actonville, Benoni, Daveyton, Duduza, Etwatwa, Springs and Tsakane areas, 53 tipsy drivers were apprehended and 16 taverns visited, Mokheseng said.

"In the northern region, 60 intoxicated motorists found in Kempton Park, Tembisa, Clayville and Olifantsfontein were locked up and 23 shebeens visited," he added.

In the southern region, a further 26 people driving under the influence were arrested and 63 clubs were visited in Alberton, Germiston and Katlehong.

Twenty people were arrested for various crimes in Boksburg, Kempton Park and Tembisa, while eight cars reported stolen were found. 

"All detainees facing charges of malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen property, driving while intoxicated/while under the influence of alcohol, possession and dealing in narcotics were escorted to different police stations and they are expected to appear at relevant the magistrate's court/s soon," Mokheseng said.

ALSO READ | Ekurhuleni metro cop, accomplice in court for allegedly robbing truck carrying masks

Related Links
Still no arrests for murder of two eThekwini metro cops
Ekurhuleni metro cop, accomplice in court for allegedly robbing truck carrying masks
Metro cop, accomplice arrested in Boksburg after foiled hijacking of truck carrying face masks
Read more on:
pretoriacrimelockdown
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 582 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 241 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(-2.25)
ZAR/GBP
22.64
(-2.35)
ZAR/EUR
20.21
(-2.35)
ZAR/AUD
12.50
(-2.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.90)
Gold
1969.40
(-0.21)
Silver
28.16
(+0.65)
Platinum
930.00
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
45.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2247.00
(+2.10)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo