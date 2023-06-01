Ekurhuleni workers fear returning to their posts after building attacked, cars torched

Ekurhuleni municipal workers are afraid to return to their posts after residents attacked their offices.

KwaThema residents attacked the local customer care centre to demand electricity.

Two municipal vehicles were torched and the windows of the building were shattered.

KwaThema customer care centre workers did not return to their posts on Thursday, fearing for their safety.



Workers were attacked on Wednesday by angry residents, who were demanding electricity.

The protesters hurled stones and bricks at the Ekurhuleni municipal building and torched two vehicles.

On Thursday morning, some workers stood outside the facility, while others remained inside their vehicles.

Ekurhuleni metro police officers were deployed to the facility.

Inside the facility, remnants of two torched municipal vehicles could be seen in the parking lot.

Some windows were shattered.

An employee, who refused to be identified, said she was afraid to return to her post.

"How can we work in an unsafe building? I am a mother, and my family wants to see me alive. We were attacked at a place where we thought we were safe. When they came yesterday, I thought they were going to hurt us.

She said:

Something must be done. Our lives are at stake. The municipality must fix the electricity matter quickly before things get out of hand. I wonder what they were thinking by attacking the building. We don't provide electricity. Ours is to do administration work only.

Ekurhuleni's spokesperson, Zweli Mnisi, condemned the incident.

"We strongly condemn these types of violent and barbaric acts. We can't have a situation where you damage things because you want something. Resources that were meant for other things will have to go now to replace what has been vandalised.

"This group of people that carried out these acts of vandalism didn't demand anything. They didn't say anything to anybody. No issue was raised with the municipality at all. All we saw were people setting alight two of our vehicles and pelting the facility with stones," said Dlamini.

He said the customer care centre remained closed.



"Employees are afraid to work. Their safety can't be guaranteed. We are working hard to ensure that electricity is restored in the entire KwaThema. Some sections have electricity, and we hope that power will be fully restored very soon," said Dlamini.



