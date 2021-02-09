2h ago

Elderly Bapsfontein couple found murdered after fire at their house was put out

Jenni Evans
  • An elderly Bapsfontein couple was found murdered after a raging fire at their house was put out. 
  • Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said patrolling security guards noticed a massive blaze at their house and called for help. 
  • The couple's bodies were found when the fire was put out.

A couple in their eighties was found murdered after a massive blaze at their home in Bapsfontein, Benoni, was put out.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said patrolling security guards noticed a massive blaze at the house last week. 

"Upon extinguishing the fire, the two bodies were found," added Makhubele. 

Indications are that the couple had been murdered.

However, the police are still piecing together the circumstances, and trying to establish when the fire was started.

They were a woman and a man, both in their eighties. 

Makhubele said the police were following up all leads.

Read more on:
crimefires
