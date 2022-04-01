Elderly couple believes becoming one is the secret to their 74-year love story

Florence, 94, and Thembinkosi Mahlalela, 101, have been married for over 74 years.

The KwaZulu-Natal c ouple was recently treated in the same ward after being admitted to hospital.

They have seven children, 24 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Their love of God, their faith, coupled with talking things out in troubled times, are the secret ingredients to a loving 74-year marriage.

Thembinkosi left Mozambique for South Africa at the age of 25 in search of a better life after his parents died.

He ended up in KwaZulu-Natal, where he met the love of his life, another orphan named Florence.

She was just 18 years old, and two years later the couple tied the knot.

The couple, from the Ndabayakhe Reserve in Empangeni, is hard of hearing, so their daughter-in-law, Zandile Mahlalela, shared their love story with News24.

"The only reason he came to South Africa was that he needed a job after his parents died. He then met his wife in church. She also didn't have parents, and they decided to be each other's family."

Zandile said they decided to start a family of their own.

"It is amazing to see people who didn't have their own parents being surrounded with so much love and family."

According to Zandile, the couple lives with their great-great-grandchildren, and despite their old age the pair is still very much in love.

"When the grandmother doesn't like something the grandfather did, they will just report to us. You can tell they love one another and don't want there to be tension for too long. They always tell us that talking is the best way [to solve problems]."

She said Florence was a housewife while Thembinkosi worked at a paper-manufacturing factory and was a priest at the Restoration Christ in Community Church.

"Their love of God and their faith are central to their relationship," Zandile said.

According to her, the couple is inseparable.

"Even now when one of them is sick, the other one automatically gets sick. That's how connected they are. They are always together."

And that was exactly what happened when Florence took ill recently and was admitted to the Netcare The Bay Hospital in Richards Bay.

A few days later, Thembinkosi also got sick and was admitted to the hospital. The two were placed in one ward and were discharged together on 3 February.

"No one was allowed in hospital because of Covid-19. The hospital allowed one or two people (guests) because they understood that she was old and needed her spirits to be kept up. After five days, he got sick as well because he missed her.

"He can't handle being away from her. He struggles to cope without his wife."

During their stint in hospital, when asked by hospital staff what the secret of a good marriage was, Thembinkosi said "it is the principle of two becoming one and remaining so, as set out in Genesis 2:24".

"It is when one individual leaves that things fail. The two must be one in all things."

And on the secret to a long life, he is adamant: "If you obey your mother and your father, as charged to do in Ephesians 6:1, you will have a long life."

Netcare The Bay Hospital general manager Mduduzi Ngubane said the staff fell in love with the loving couple.

"Everyone was hanging onto their every word, and when discharge day came, there were fond farewells all around as Mr and Mrs Mahlalela formed strong bonds with the staff during their hospitalisation. Mr and Mrs Mahlalela are an inspiration to us all and left a lasting impression in our hearts," Ngubane said.

