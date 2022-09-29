Elderly couple shot dead at their Mpumalanga farm

Mpumalanga police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly couple who was shot to death on their farm in Carolina.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a neighbour raised the alarm after the couple's phone went unanswered on Wednesday night.

The neighbour then discovered the bodies of Martin Marias de Bruin, 83, and his wife, Marriam Magdeline de Bruin, 79.

"According to the neighbour, upon his arrival, everything looked normal until he peeped through their bedroom window and saw his neighbours lying in a pool of blood on their couch.

READ | Cele booed as union protests law enforcement budget cuts outside SAPS' headquarters

"Mr De Bruin had a visible gunshot wound on his head with a firearm in his hands while Mrs De Bruin sustained a visible gunshot wound to her chest and ear.



"The duo was unfortunately certified dead on the scene. A team of investigators is probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the couple," said Mdhluli.