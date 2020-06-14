Elderly Eastern Cape couple stabbed to death, granddaughter found hanging from tree

An elderly Eastern Cape couple was found murdered in their home in Lusikisiki.

Their granddaughter's body was found hanging from a tree outside.

A neighbour discovered the couple's bodies.

An elderly couple was found stabbed to death in their home in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, police said.

The couple lived with their 22-year-old granddaughter, who was later found hanging from a tree, with a rope tied to her neck, police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.

The 91-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife were found in their bedroom with stab wounds.

"It is alleged that on 12 June 2020, a neighbour was alarmed when she didn't see the elderly couple outside and decided to visit their home.

"She allegedly entered through an open front door, and the man and woman's bodies were found inside the bedroom with upper body stab wounds."

She said when the community searched for the granddaughter, they found her hanging from a tree.

"It was also discovered that the bloody shoeprints found at the house of the deceased couple matched the takkies the young woman was found wearing."

Soci said an inquest and two counts of murder have been registered.



