Elderly woman, man shot at Tshwane tavern

Getrude Makhafola
Two people have been injured in a shooting.
Two people were seriously injured after they were shot at a tavern in Rayton, Tshwane emergency services said on Sunday. 

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said a man and an elderly woman had been taken to hospital after being shot multiple times.

Van Reenen said the man was in a very critical condition and had been stabilised before being taken to hospital.

"Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before both patients were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further definitive care. The motive for the shooting is unknown and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation," he said.

