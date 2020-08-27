Eldorado Park residents protest, vent anger at police after boy is killed

Police reinforcements were called to Eldorado Park after residents protested outside a local police station.

Residents accused a police officer of shooting and killing a teenager in the area.

Two police officers were injured when they were attacked while inside a police van.

A contingent of police and metro officers were deployed to Eldorado Park on Thursday, as residents protested, after a young boy was killed on Wednesday, allegedly by a local officer.

Earlier on Thursday, a police van from Eldorado Park was attacked by angry residents seeking justice.

Two police officers in the van, were attacked by residents and were injured.

#Eldosprotest Police dispersing residents outside the Eldorado Park police station demanding to see the station Commander (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/AB4wGB6Z5S — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) August 27, 2020

Residents accused the police of killing a teenager in the area.

In response to the protest, police, joined by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers, arrived in the area in nyalas.

The protesters, mainly led by young people, pelted police with stones.

Police retaliated, firing teargas and stun grenades at the group.

#Eldosprotest Residents confronting the police demanding justice after a teenager was shot and killed allegeldy by the police (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/74ZwhPHPkP — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) August 27, 2020

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed that two police officers were injured.

"Gauteng Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the tow shop following violent attacks by residents. They alleged that police shot and killed a 16-year-old on Wednesday evening.

"Four suspects have been arrested for public violence. Police are calling for calm and restraint as this matter has now been reported to IPID for investigation," said Peters.