1h ago

add bookmark

Eldorado Park residents protest, vent anger at police after boy is killed

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police reinforcements were called to Eldorado Park after residents protested outside a local police station.
  • Residents accused a police officer of shooting and killing a teenager in the area.
  • Two police officers were injured when they were attacked while inside a police van.

A contingent of police and metro officers were deployed to Eldorado Park on Thursday, as residents protested, after a young boy was killed on Wednesday, allegedly by a local officer.

Earlier on Thursday, a police van from Eldorado Park was attacked by angry residents seeking justice.

Two police officers in the van, were attacked by residents and were injured.

Residents accused the police of killing a teenager in the area.

In response to the protest, police, joined by Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers, arrived in the area in nyalas.

The protesters, mainly led by young people, pelted police with stones.

Police retaliated, firing teargas and stun grenades at the group.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed that two police officers were injured.

"Gauteng Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the tow shop following violent attacks by residents. They alleged that police shot and killed a 16-year-old on Wednesday evening.

"Four suspects have been arrested for public violence. Police are calling for calm and restraint as this matter has now been reported to IPID for investigation," said Peters.

Related Links
Police launch manhunt after five killed in Eldorado Park tavern
Eldorado Park pupils throw rocks at police during school raid
7 Eldorado Park teachers still not able to return to school - department
Read more on:
sapsjohannesburgprotests
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1271 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.01
(-0.98)
ZAR/GBP
22.43
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.42)
Gold
1922.82
(-1.56)
Silver
26.98
(-1.44)
Platinum
914.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2171.00
(-0.21)
All Share
56941.89
(+0.65)
Top 40
52650.60
(+0.75)
Financial 15
10363.93
(+0.72)
Industrial 25
77461.69
(+1.35)
Resource 10
55877.02
(+0.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo