Elections 2021: Candidates' elaborate promises as they vie for poll position in the City of Cape Town

Tree planting, the legalisation of dagga for poverty alleviation and incentivisation of off-the-grid living - these are among the many elaborate plans parties contesting for a seat in the City of Cape Town are promising voters.

With only 17 days to go before the municipal elections on 1 November, commitments are coming thick and fast as candidates vie for one of the 231 seats in council.

Here's what the Inkatha Freedom Party, International Party, Iqela Lentsango - Dagga Party, United South Africa, Organic Humanity Movement and UDM promise if elected.

Inkatha Freedom Party

Why should people vote for you?

Administering a municipality is complicated and takes experience, guts, and wisdom. It takes more than an individual with good intentions. It takes a team of dedicated people, working hand-in-hand, with a shared vision and unshakeable principles. The IFP is this team, with 2 570 candidates across 109 municipalities, all ready and willing to serve their communities with integrity.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Each municipality has unique needs and issues. However, corruption and lack of service delivery are common denominators. The IFP has hand-picked servant leaders who will take the time to listen, always put the people's needs first, and build partnerships with communities to find lasting solutions. The IFP believes that with the right leaders, each community's needs will be met.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

The IFP believes in reliable, corruption-free governance and efficient service delivery. To ensure that our councillors are accountable to their constituencies - each one of our 2 570 candidates are required to sign a contract of good governance. Accountability, integrity and consequence management will ensure that the needs of the people come first and that basic services are delivered.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

The IFP is the fourth largest party in South Africa, the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, and we govern both district and local municipalities. The IFP is also only one of three parties that has governed at local, provincial and national level. A vote for the IFP - a leadership with a proven track record - could never be a wasted vote.

International Party

Why should people vote for you?





Our policies are practical and focus on the long run, and we try not to make empty promises. We cannot guarantee happiness to anyone, but we will promote the freedom to pursue it. We believe individuals also have responsibilities, not only rights. Getting to a better world will require hard work and sacrifices from us all; it will not come as a free gift from some political party.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?



Appoint skilled and able workers, especially managers; clean up towns and cities and get refuse removal up and running again; and plant fruit trees along streets and in parks, especially in tree-poor neighbourhoods.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

Appoint employees with skills; tackle environmental issues [such as] prohibit the use of single-use plastics bags and bottles; and introduce greener city planning regulations and better-standard housing projects.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?



The argument is mostly untrue. Cutting a cake into smaller pieces does not imply the total is smaller.

Iqela Lentsango - Dagga Party

Why should people vote for you?

The Dagga Party promotes the legalisation of cannabis for poverty alleviation and believes municipalities should be able to self-regulate regarding cannabis, Covid and other issues. The Dagga Party opposes a mandatory Covid vaccine and vaccination "dompas" for access to services as an infringement on constitutional rights. We will motivate that Cape Town - and Knysna, Oudtshoorn and Plettenberg Bay - be declared a Section 235 Municipal Cannabis Homeland by a motion in council. We will implement municipal energy projects (solar, wind, biogas from sewage) to get off Eskom load shedding.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

To address homelessness by the establishment of regulated, safe mini-home parks, with developmental support and security of tenure.

To boost resources for job creation by the mass cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes using grey water at all municipal sewerage works for manufacture of value added products by local citizens.

To prevent tender corruption by only allowing locals to tender for local projects.

Dagga Party of South Africa aims ??to execute a Section 235 Right to Self-Determination in the Declaration of the Cape Metro as a Cannabis Homeland by council vote ??to unleash the industrial and nutritional benefits of cannabis to create jobs in the value-adding of Cannabis. pic.twitter.com/kdxVO6gKpL — The Dagga Party (@DaggaPartySA) September 29, 2021

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

We believe genuine development and education of people is more effective in the long term than surveillance and policing, and we recognise the need to offer development opportunities and leadership coaching to youth. We will promote and enable urban agriculture and biodiversity initiatives in all municipalities. We will promote health and first aid against Covid, and entirely oppose the mandatory vaccine, lockdowns and medical apartheid in Dagga Party municipalities.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

People who vote for mainstream parties are wasting their vote. Look around and see that nothing changed, but only got worse. Mainstream political parties do not offer cannabis as a beneficial resource for development to the public. Only the Dagga Party promises an equitable, sustainable growth economy through the immediate legalisation of cannabis in Dagga Party municipalities.

United South Africa

Why should people vote for you?

The need to establish a movement was to seriously attend to the needs of our people that continue to be marginalised and suffer hardship on a daily basis and to mainly focus on youth empowerment.

United South Africa's priority will be to groom and empower the youth, and hand over the baton for them to take over their rightful roles as leaders of our country. The youth from less affluent communities continue to be overlooked or sidelined by the current Western Cape and national government, leaving them in utter disarray and disillusionment to not take their rightful place in the democratic process which was fought hard for by their predecessors.

Hence the empowerment of our youth will remain a focal point to further mould and groom them to take the reins of future leadership in the organisation.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Spatial: Lack of proper housing - City land to be made available for affordable housing to backyard dwellers. The waiting list period [is] in excess of 30 years, hence the non-functioning housing list. Continued use of apartheid spatial names [are a ] waste of taxpayers monies which should rather be put to use towards the improvement of the communities' lives.

Environmental neglect in our communities, access to affordable water, sanitation systems and electricity.

Social: Substance abuse in our communities causing havoc in the family household. The continuance of gender-based violence in our society in which the justice departments treats the perpetrator with kid gloves.

What would your party do differently to what the ruling party is currently doing now?

First and foremost, our disillusioned youth needs to be empowered and groomed to take their rightful place as our future leaders - this can be achieved with the various projects and numerous courses available for them to tap into. For the record, we have a training facility in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, which also serves as our head office, so the facility is in place.

We will address the inequalities levelled against the marginalised by government that continue to practice oppression and "baaskap" politics which continues to plague our less affluent communities placed in a cramped up living lifestyle stemming from the Group Areas Act of 1950. This, in turn, started the breeding of gangsterism and other social ills which is not befitting mankind in general.

[In terms of] unemployment, USA would encourage and support entrepreneurship as this has become a new norm during the Covid-19 lockdown period, where the loss of household income has varied into other avenues of a sourced income.

United South Africa commits to addressing the people's need in comparison to promises made with poverty campaigning every five years.

All facets of government and the City of Cape Town departments will be tackled accordingly where our people come off second best as a taxpayer.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller parties is a waste of a vote?

This mainly applies to a particular politician from a bigger political party rather than from the party itself. It's another way of canvassing and it propagates falsehoods with voters. The smaller parties obviously pose a threat with regard to the swaying of votes to their side, yet what is not openly known to the voter is the type of membership that is listed in their constitution.

Parties holding dual membership can inevitably easily align/amalgamate with a larger party without a mandate from its members and one's vote is "sold" to the bigger party which will dictate to its new partner how they will govern the other party's communities, much different to the message they undertook to their members.

United South Africa has single membership and has no intention to form a coalition with any other party no matter what carrot is dangled before it.

In essence, the current political parties in government have failed us and in order for us to be a voice of change, we must have a voice in government. The only way to achieve this, is by being a political structure that will fight for the democratic rights of our people.

Organic Humanity Movement

Why should people vote for you?

OHM is a movement implementing a plan to change the entire government and political system at a national level so South Africa can be liberated from oppression. This means constitutional change in favour of the people and country. If we obtain seats this year, we will expose the flaws in the current system and be a voice for liberty and humanity.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

Freedom: Government should be a service, not an authority. Residents should have more freedom to live uninfluenced by government.

Humanity - we need to govern from the perspective of the most vulnerable in society and ensure development takes place with humans and nature in mind as opposed to developing for profit and business.

Foster self-reliance in communities.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

Rewrite the Integrated Development Plan, moving completely away from any alignment with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); lower the salaries of the top earners in local government administration, cut costs and implement a 5-year plan to continually reduce rates; educate on and incentivise off-the-grid living and at-home food gardening programmes; and initiate more public participation before council finalises decisions.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a wasted of a vote?

A vote for any party that aligns with the United Nation's SDGs is a wasted vote because it is an agenda of control. A vote for any party not striving to change the current political system is a wasted vote. Any new party starts with a few members and then grows. The best idea will win. It's just a matter of time.

UDM

Why should people vote for you?

People should vote for [the UDM] because we bring change.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

We will make sure that safety and security is guaranteed to be able to attract investors. We will make sure that the City's infrastructure is maintained and repaired where necessary and will make sure that our sewerage and storm water drains are in working condition.

What would your party do differently to what the current ruling party is doing now?

We believe that good governance is the key to success in all service delivery processes.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a wasted of a vote?

We believe that every vote is important whether it's for a small or big party.