Elections 2021: 8 out 10 voters granted special votes turn out to cast ballots

There was an 83% voter turnout during two days of special voting, says the IEC.

Voting in the municipal elections started at 07:00 and will be allowed until 21:00.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it expects bad weather in some parts of the country on voting day.

Nearly 83% of people who registered for special voting in the municipal elections, cast their ballots over the weekend.

Ahead of the official municipal elections voting day on Monday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) opened polling stations for special votes on Saturday and Sunday.

The commission holds special voting days to allow the elderly and people scheduled to work on election day an opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Of the 602 780 people who registered to vote, 502 837 showed up to the polls.

The IEC said people who registered for special votes but could not vote over the weekend, can still vote on Monday.

In a statement, the commission also said it took lessons from the voting weekend:

The two days of special votes have afforded the commission insights that will be used to further refine operations to positively impact on voter experience.





Voting stations opened at 07:00 and were scheduled to close at 21:00.

The commission said it was ready to ensure voting went smoothly on Monday.

"The South African Weather Service advises that we should expect bad weather in some parts of our country. The necessary steps have been taken to manage the potential negative effect of the inclement weather on the voting and counting processes. In cases where tents are blown away, the commission has plans in place to have them re-erected as speedily as possible."

