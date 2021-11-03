Elections 2021: AbaThembu nation defy king's order to vote EFF, reinforces ANC's Eastern Cape dominance

The ANC is outperforming the EFF with votes in the areas under the rule of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Dalindyebo joined Julius Malema on the campaign trail in Mthatha last week where he ordered his nation to vote EFF, to teach the ANC a lesson.

The King is now saying one week was not enough time to convince his nation to change their allegiance from the ANC.

The majority of the AbaThembu nation has defied King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo by voting for the ANC instead of the EFF, as he had instructed, in the municipal elections.



Last week, flanked by EFF leader Julius Malema on the campaign trail in Mthatha, Dalindyebo ordered his nation to vote EFF so that they could teach the ANC a lesson.

At all three major AbaThembu territories - Mthatha, Mqanduli and Ngcobo - under Dalindyebo's rule, the ANC had comprehensively outperformed the EFF.

At the Mthatha-based King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality, named after the king's father, vote counting was at 90%, with the ANC leading with 64%.

READ | 'Ignore King Dalindyebo'- ANC accuses monarch of selling out his nation for EFF's gifts

This is the area where Nelson Mandela and UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa hailed from.

The UDM currently trailed the ANC with 15.24% of the vote, while the EFF was third, having garnered 7.1% of the vote so far in the KSD municipality.

Counting had been completed at Ngcobo municipality, also under Dalindyebo's rule and the ANC retained the municipality with 82% of the vote.

The party secured 32 seats in the council, with the EFF and UDM on two apiece, while the ATM, DA and PAC each got one seat.

The ANC took all 20 wards in the Ngcobo municipality.

Twitter Twitter/ @EFFSouthAfrica

On Wednesday, Dalindyebo's spokesperson Mthunzi Ngonyama said the king was not given enough time to lobby his nation to vote EFF.

He said if he had more time, he would have visited more than 200 chiefs and instructed them to call imbizos to spread the word.

"Honestly speaking, you cannot expect the King to turn the people within a week, but I would like to think the EFF has performed better than the previous time. Also, the king's statement was a national pronouncement not only meant for AbaThembu residing in KSD. AbaThembu are scattered across the country even in KZN, Gauteng and Cape Town. The EFF is doing well nationally. The king made an impact nationally."

Ngonyama said to convince AbaThembu, the king would need at least 18 months in which to campaign.

He added that the king's order, which was made during a television broadcast of the EFF on the campaign trail, went viral on social media, but never reached most elderly villagers because they don't own smartphones and television sets.

During the campaign trail, Malema gifted Dalindyebo a cow and promised to deliver a brand new Mercedez ML SUV car worth R1.5 million in two weeks' time.

ALSO READ | 'ANC is a devil's fart' - King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo on tender corruption scandal

Meanwhile, the ANC was leading in the province with 64.12% of the overall vote, followed by the DA with 14.51% and the EFF with 7.9%.

EFF Eastern Cape chair Yazini Tetyana and Ngonyama dismissed accusations that the king was being bought for votes.

The two said Dalindyebo and the EFF enjoyed a long-time friendship that began when he was incarcerated in 2015 and then hospitalised as a result of going on a hunger strike.

Ngonyama said the EFF was there for the king when he was jailed and that the EFF had even deployed advocate Dali Mpofu to provide the king with free legal advice.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi accused Dalindyebo of selling out the nation for EFF gifts.

He urged AbaThembu to ignore him.

In July 2013, Dalindyebo defected from the ANC and joined the DA, but his membership was terminated immediately after losing his appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2015 and was jailed for 12 years.

He was sentenced for kidnapping, assault, arson and defeating the ends of justice following his conviction in 2009.

He was imprisoned for terrorising his subjects in the 1990s.

However, Dalindyebo was released from prison by President Cyril Ramaphosa on a special remission of sentence on 23 December 2019 after having served four years of a 12-year sentence.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

