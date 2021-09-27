Elections 2021: ANC to launch manifesto on Monday evening, expected to promise self-reform

The ANC will launch its manifesto in Tshwane today, a metro they lost in the 2016 municipal elections.

Some of the ANC's big selling points are going to be the party's renewal strategy and how it's been self correcting after the emergence of numerous corruption allegations against their members at various levels in government.

The party will also place at the fore the fact that it had been one of the few to engage communities and seek their endorsement of candidates of their choosing.

We are a party that can self correct and are one of the few who bothered to involve communities in our candidate selection process. These are some of the biggest selling points that South Africans should expect as the ANC launches its manifesto on Monday afternoon.

The two biggest opposition parties, the DA and the EFF, have already launched their manifestos both focusing on promises around improving service delivery and exploiting the many failings of ANC-led administrations at local government level.

As a result, the ANC is left with owning up to its failures and promising to do better. During a media briefing two weeks ago on the ANC's readiness for the upcoming local government elections, the party's Head of Elections, Fikile Mbalula urged citizens to again place their trust in the governing party as it was in a process of renewal and "dealing decisively" with all the bad apples in its ranks.

The same sentiments were echoed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he was addressed a pre-manifesto launch media briefing in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa said the party had made "mistakes" in the past, but believed that South Africans were awake to the efforts that the party had undergone to try and rectify those failings.

Just like Mbalula, Ramaphosa also placed a lot of focus on the ANC's new candidate selection process saying the party was one of the few that have really engaged communities and got them to endorse candidates of their choosing, instead of merely imposing individuals preferred by the party as was the case in other parties.

The ANC president also stressed that popularity was no longer a commodity used by the party in selecting its mayoral candidates as this has in the past led to scenarios where a candidate fails in terms of their administrative and leadership skills once in office.

As a result, the ANC has this time around preferred to thoroughly interview all their mayoral prospects and placed having a post-matric qualification as an advantage.

On Sunday night, Ramaphosa also spoke at length regarding young people now having been extensively included into the candidates' list with 25% of the nearly 10 000 candidates the ANC will be fielding across the country, being young people.

He also spoke of inclusiveness saying 46% of the candidates where women and there was a great representation of people living with disabilities as well as members of the LGPTIQ community.

The party's on going efforts around eradicating corruption at all levels of government leading to the dismissal, suspension, and even arrest of senior party members will also be a big selling point when Ramaphosa takes to the stage and delivers the ANC's manifesto.

During his briefing two weeks ago, Mbalula pointed to the fact that suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule was not at the briefing owing to the party's efforts to curb members who are criminally charged.

He said statistics coming out saying crime was worsening under Ramaphosa's sixth administration were in actual fact a reflection of the fact that under the current administration crimes were being reported and investigated more.

Mbalula also pointed to the fact that law enforcement entities such as the Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) where now "emboldened" and were not only making arrests, but were also recovering monies stolen from state coffers.

