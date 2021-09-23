5m ago

Elections 2021: ANC will contest 'every ward' in the Eastern Cape

Jan Gerber
  • The Eastern Cape ANC has registered a candidate in every ward in the province.
  • It has its eyes set on reclaiming the Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities in the upcoming elections.
  • There were some "glitches" in candidate nominations, which would be dealt with by an investigating committee, the party said.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has registered a candidate in every municipal ward in the province and is now oiling the election machinery to win back the Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, which it lost in the 2016 election.

ANC provincial elections coordinator Mziwonke Ndabeni briefed the media on Thursday on their preparations for the 1 November municipal elections.

He said they had a very successful voter registration weekend and had gone door to door to campaign in all regions to encourage people to register.

He said more than 11 000 voters had registered in the province, but that the IEC was still verifying this number.

Ndabeni said the ANC would contest each of the 710 wards in the province, and that they had also registered their proportional representation (PR) lists.

"No ward is uncontested," he said, although there had been some "glitches" with some ward candidate nominations.

"But the Provincial Executive has taken a decision to appoint an investigating committee of the ANC which must deal with all those matters."

This committee would manage complaints about the nomination process and report to the provincial executive committee.  

Ndabeni said they had have moved on to the next phase of the campaign, to "popularise" ANC candidates.

Party leadership would also be "on the ground".

National chairperson Gwede Mantashe would be in the province, and President Cyril Ramaphosa would visit the Eastern Cape on 2 October.

"So the machinery of the ANC, for now, is on the ground," Ndabeni said.

He added that this campaign was for an unprecedentedly short period. On Thursday, it was 38 days before the election.

"We are going to utilise this 38 days to make sure that every day counts," Ndabeni said.

"We are painting the Eastern Cape black, green and gold to make sure the ANC is all over."

He mentioned that they had lost Kouga to the DA and Nelson Mandela Bay to a DA-led coalition.

"We are claiming back those municipalities to the African National Congress. We want a total decisive victory for the ANC in those municipalities."

He said they would focus on a door-to-door campaign to directly "interface with the people".

"That coalition government has not worked for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay."

