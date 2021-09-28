23m ago

Elections 2021: Civil society organisations urge intelligence agencies to remain alert

Juniour Khumalo
A voter is processed during a by-election in Johannesburg earlier this year.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image
  • Civil society organisations have urged law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert ahead of the local government elections, particularly after the unrest in July.
  • They have also called on other organisations to take up the IEC's call for interested parties to sign up and observe the elections.
  • The closing date to register as observers is on Friday. 

While South Africa has maintained political stability following the failed insurrection, violence and looting in July this year, civil society organisations warned the country's intelligence services on Tuesday to remain on high alert ahead of the local government elections.

The call was made by the Defend our Democracy campaign, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Citizens of Conscience Foundation, Media Monitoring Africa, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and 350Africa.org. 

They also urged other civil society organisations to join them in responding to the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) call to register for and observe the elections, and reminded the country's law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for any possible threats.

"While South Africa has maintained political stability following the failed insurrection, violence and looting in July this year, it is important that this stability is extended through the election period.

"We call on our country's intelligence services to be well aware of any threats to disrupt [the] elections, and urge law enforcement to swiftly and responsibly respond to issues that may arise on November 1, when South Africans cast their ballots," read the joint statement from the civil society organisations.

They similarly implored "political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a way that exemplifies the spirit of the Constitution". 

"While elections are a time for fierce contestation, this must be done in a manner that is peaceful, that respects the rights of others and that puts the interests of the public first," the statement added.

They said they hoped "that parties and law enforcement will work closely together to root out any potential for politically motivated violence", imploring people to desist from spreading fake news during this period.

The IEC opened its registration process for observers this week and organisations keen on observing the elections are urged to visit its website to apply.

Message to voters

The civil society organisations also called on all registered voters is to go out and make their mark on 1 November.

"A democracy is only as strong as the involvement of the public, and voting is one of the most important forms of democratic participation.

"Going into this election, we encourage you to vote for parties and candidates who you think are able to lead with integrity and govern efficiently and ethically.

"We hope that you will evaluate all party manifestos critically, and be ready to challenge candidates both before and post-elections once public representatives assume office," read their statement.

