1h ago

add bookmark

Elections 2021: Come get your free electricity, PA tells Saldanha Bay residents

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate for Saldanha Bay Sammy Classen.
Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate for Saldanha Bay Sammy Classen.
Supplied
  • The Patriotic Alliance's (PA) Saldanha Bay mayoral candidate, Sammy Classen, launched the party's manifesto over the weekend. 
  • Classen made some bold promises, among them to scrap high tariffs that residents pay. 
  • The DA won the majority of seats in the council during the municipal elections in 2016. 

The Patriotic Alliance's (PA) Saldanha Bay mayoral candidate, Sammy Classen, has promised to write off the municipal debt of households and businesses as well as scrapping unaffordable high tariffs that residents pay.  

Classen was speaking at the launch of the PA's manifesto at the Uni-Faith Church in Vredenburg over the weekend. 

"This manifesto speaks to the current bread and butter issues of the people of Saldanha Bay. It sought to respond to the effects and waves of Covid-19 that affect the local economy, job security and financial difficulties of many people, workers and businesses," he said. 

Classen promised to lift the moratorium on the sale of municipal land for the building of churches, saying he would also give 50 free units of electricity and six kilolitres of water to residents. 

READ | 'It’s hell to live like this' - life in Mitchells Plain, where residents fill potholes themselves

"[We will] scrap the Credit Control and Indigent Policy and Unaffordable Tariffs that negatively affected so many households and companies.

"No more lawyers' letters and auctions where people lose assets and furniture. Write off all municipal arrears of households and businesses with immediate effect," Classen stressed. 

He told residents: "Kom haal jou 50 free units of electricity [come fetch your 50 free units of electricity]". 

A lack of housing, high water and electricity tariffs as well as the municipality's "unfair subsidy terms" are some of the concerns residents have been raising for years.

During the 2016 municipal elections, the DA obtained a majority of 17 seats in the council.

"All tenders must go to local companies. We will develop a Saldanha Bay First policy that ensures that local companies get first preference and business opportunities," Classen, who was a former ANC member, said. 

He added the manifesto spoke to the spiritual needs of the church as a critical partner of the PA. 

"We also seek to provide new sporting opportunities in which youth economics and development plays a critical role." 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
patriotic alliancecape townwestern capepoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2296 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2709 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

15h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.14
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,766.56
-0.1%
Silver
23.24
-0.3%
Palladium
2,016.00
-2.9%
Platinum
1,039.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,221
-0.5%
All Share
66,792
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,626
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,496
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,073
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo