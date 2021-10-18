Elections 2021: Come get your free electricity, PA tells Saldanha Bay residents

The Patriotic Alliance 's (PA) Saldanha Bay mayoral candidate, Sammy Classen, launched the party's manifesto over the weekend.

Classen made some bold promises, among them to scrap high tariffs that residents pay.

The DA won the majority of seats in the council during the municipal elections in 2016.

The Patriotic Alliance's (PA) Saldanha Bay mayoral candidate, Sammy Classen, has promised to write off the municipal debt of households and businesses as well as scrapping unaffordable high tariffs that residents pay.

Classen was speaking at the launch of the PA's manifesto at the Uni-Faith Church in Vredenburg over the weekend.

"This manifesto speaks to the current bread and butter issues of the people of Saldanha Bay. It sought to respond to the effects and waves of Covid-19 that affect the local economy, job security and financial difficulties of many people, workers and businesses," he said.

Classen promised to lift the moratorium on the sale of municipal land for the building of churches, saying he would also give 50 free units of electricity and six kilolitres of water to residents.

READ | 'It’s hell to live like this' - life in Mitchells Plain, where residents fill potholes themselves

"[We will] scrap the Credit Control and Indigent Policy and Unaffordable Tariffs that negatively affected so many households and companies.

"No more lawyers' letters and auctions where people lose assets and furniture. Write off all municipal arrears of households and businesses with immediate effect," Classen stressed.

He told residents: "Kom haal jou 50 free units of electricity [come fetch your 50 free units of electricity]".

A lack of housing, high water and electricity tariffs as well as the municipality's "unfair subsidy terms" are some of the concerns residents have been raising for years.

During the 2016 municipal elections, the DA obtained a majority of 17 seats in the council.

"All tenders must go to local companies. We will develop a Saldanha Bay First policy that ensures that local companies get first preference and business opportunities," Classen, who was a former ANC member, said.

He added the manifesto spoke to the spiritual needs of the church as a critical partner of the PA.

"We also seek to provide new sporting opportunities in which youth economics and development plays a critical role."

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.