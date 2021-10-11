Elections 2021: DA, ANC, GOOD on the campaign trail in Northern Cape - here's how they tried to woo voters

The leaders of the ANC, DA and GOOD were campaigning in the Northern Cape on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told residents of Kimberley the ANC is aware of its "challenges and problems" and will "correct" its local governance. DA leader John Steenhuisen told Upington residents the ANC holds their town back and service delivery will improve under a DA administration.

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille says her party will stop municipalities from making profits from water and electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen were both in the Northern Cape on Monday - with divergent messages to voters.

The ANC governs the vast province's 26 municipalities.

Campaigning in Kimberley, Ramaphosa told voters he is aware of their "challenges", but the ANC will "correct" its local governance.

In Upington, Steenhuisen held up DA-run municipalities as paragons of good governance that the party would bring to the town if elected.

They were not the only politicians in the Northern Cape on Monday.

READ | Elections 2021: All you need to know

While the people in one part of Kimberley sang, "We are ready for Ramaphosa!" the people in another part sang, "We are ready for Patricia!" referring to GOOD leader Patricia de Lille.



At one of his campaign stops, Ramaphosa said he noted the posters residents held with complaints about community health workers, Sassa and R350 grants as well as decent wages, telling them they could put them down.

"Thank you very much that you have raised all the challenges and problems that you have in a very, very organised way and a very orderly way," he added.



"I have heard, and I have seen the challenges that our people are facing. The African National Congress has always been determined to do what is best for the people of South Africa.

"And that is why the ANC is the only government that has always tried to help the people of our country. As I go around, I see a lot of delivery that is taking place.

READ | ANC launches manifesto: 'We have not always put the best people in government' - Ramaphosa

"It is only the ANC that has built four million houses for the people of South Africa. And there is no other government that I know of on the African continent that has built so many houses.

"This is the government that gives our children grants. Our children get grants, is that not so?"

Ramaphosa said the ANC government also provided no-fee schools and funds tertiary education through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Ons het nou in Wyk 8 aangekom om met die inwoners hier in gesprek te tree en ons jong kandidate #StemANC voor te stel. #ANCinKimberley #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/lDLD13cjHY — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 11, 2021

"Now, at local government level, at local government level, we are going to correct. We are going to build better communities in our local government."



He added the ANC wanted councillors "who are going to serve our people".

"Ons sê vir hom, jy moenie die mense se geld gaan steel nie [We tell the candidate, you mustn't steal the people's money].

"When the ANC wins, we will then be able to improve things here. We will be able to improve the streets. The streets are not so good; we've got to improve them. Many people want houses. We will work to get that," Ramaphosa told the residents of an ANC-run municipality.

Back

In Upington, Steenhuisen told residents the ANC was holding back their town.



"Like so many other wonderful towns across the length and breadth of our country, Upington is being held back by a local government that simply does not care about the communities it is meant to serve, and has long since abandoned any idea of accountability," he said.

"If it weren't for the residents in this town who have taken to filling potholes, mowing verges and cleaning parks themselves, Upington would be in a far worse state.



"As is the case in so many other towns, the community - individuals, businesses, churches and NGOs - have to act as a buffer between a failed local government and the residents of the municipality."

READ | Elections 2021: DA municipalities are islands of excellence in an ocean of incompetence - Steenhuisen

He said the problem with ANC-run municipalities was that it was not about serving the people.

"In these municipalities, it's every cadre for him or herself, and the people are an afterthought."

Steenhuisen added this did not have to be the case, saying:

We may govern less than 10% of South Africa's 278 municipalities, but the top 5 best-run municipalities are all DA-governed, and all the failing ones are managed by the ANC.

He spoke of the party's delivery in Kouga, the Eastern Cape, and Midvaal in Gauteng.



"When I see a beautiful town like Upington - and I think of all the potential this place has with its agriculture and tourism - I just know it will come alive under a DA government."

Steenhuisen said the Dawid Kruiper Municipality, which includes Upington, was not that far away from electing a DA local government.

"The DA needs to take just four seats off the ANC to draw level with them. And in this unpredictable election, that's not out of reach."

De Lille was, like Ramaphosa, also in Kimberley on Monday.

"We find the people are very unhappy with the old parties that have just made promises. And we have to encourage the people, you know, the councillors inside council now, they've been brought in by the people. And the only way to get them out is to vote them out," De Lille said at one of her campaign stops.

Millions had been allocated by the municipality to build a dam wall that went "missing" and now they are dumping rocks to stop the dam, which is an ineffective solution. You voted them in, and you can vote them out on 01 November 2021. #GOODMyHood #VoteForGood @PatriciaDeLille pic.twitter.com/iwunOootjn — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) October 11, 2021

She added the main complaint from the people was high water and electricity bills.



De Lille told local radio station Radio Teemaneng that she found this problem across the country.

"What we as GOOD want to do, if we are given the opportunity to govern, we say that all municipalities must stop making a profit on water and electricity.

READ | GOOD adds lawyers, business owners and an actor to its election arsenal

"We are not making promises. We are saying to people together with you we will change things with you, not for you."

She said she was also unimpressed with the sewerage systems in some places she had visited.

"What we will do is take the municipal infrastructure grant from national government and build sanitation, sewerage infrastructure so that you don't have raw sewerage like we've seen this morning in Green Point running down the streets.

"There are solutions; you only need the right political leaders who are committed to serving the people. The money is there."