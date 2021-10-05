1h ago

Elections 2021: DA defends posters placed in Phoenix telling residents 'The ANC called you racists'

  • The ANC slammed the DA for putting up election posters it claimed were fanning racial tensions in Phoenix.
  • The posters read: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes."
  • The violence in KZN sparked racial tensions between the Indian community and blacks living in informal settlements.

The DA defended its elections posters in Phoenix, Durban, which claimed that the ruling party branded the historically-Indian community racist, while the DA celebrated them as heroes during the July unrest.

The posters, placed on top of each other, read: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes."

ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal lashed out at the DA for its election posters in Phoenix, claiming it was fanning racial divisions.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal premier calls on communities to stop racial conflicts

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said the posters were "shameful and fascist in nature".

"Sadly, the DA promotes and supports the heinous murders committed by few racists in Phoenix during the violent protests in July. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the citizens of the province to ensure that it does not become a safe haven for apartheid apologists and racists.

"The ANC calls peace loving citizens to ensure that all efforts are employed to reject the DA that wants to turn this province into the epicentre of racism," the statement read.

Dean McPherson, the DA's provincial chairperson, defended the posters.

He said the ANC made the unrest about race, while the DA said it was not true.

"We don't want the ANC to get away with the fact that they caused the mess we are in," he said.

McPherson said it was true that all those who protected their houses and streets during the KZN unrest were heroes. He said the DA did not make it about race, the ANC did.

Adriaan Basson | This election is not about Ramaphosa, Zille or Malema - it's about potholes and power

"They racially weaponised what happened in Phoenix and made the suggestion that all Indians are racist. The ANC pits communities against each other," he said.

In July, the violence in KZN sparked racial tensions in Phoenix between the mainly Indian community and blacks living in informal settlements.

People were killed in Phoenix in what was believed to be vigilante attacks.

READ HERE | Elections 2021: Malema tells Phoenix community that EFF is not anti-Indian

The ANC said the "disgusting act of the DA" to pit people against each other, using its election posters, showed they had no respect for human life.

"It shows the true colour of the DA that is desperate to an extent of spreading lies to gain votes. Their actions reveal that they are a party that will do anything as they thrive through creating division and perpetuating racism.

"The racist attitude of the DA has once again reminded the country that people needed to redouble their efforts in ensuring that South Africa became a truly non-racial country," their statement read.

Read more on:
daancdurbankwazulu-natalpoliticselections 2021
